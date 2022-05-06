Ukraine war in photos: The new normal

We’ve said in this space before: “Normal” may never be the right word in the midst of war. But the word has been surfacing more often now, in particular in the parts of Ukraine where at least some semblance of normal life is possible. And a new normal has taken root for many Ukrainians in different parts of the country, in ways that are well-conveyed in this collection of photographs.

A new normal — as in a postal service van driving through a war zone to deliver pension checks, people biking and skating in battle-scarred parts of their towns and cities, children playing a game of “checkpoints,” a private business that used to sew clothes for European brands now sewing flak jackets for soldiers resisting the Russians, and a soldier pausing for a spring swim.

There are other examples here. Hopefully a true “normal” comes before long.

Elderly people wait to receive their pension from a postal delivery van that braved the fighting to reach the front line in Mayaky, Ukraine, on Friday. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Roman Kovalenko, 18, skates next to a shop damaged by a missile explosion in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

A man rides a bicycle next to the Kyiv Founders Monument covered with protection boards on Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Local children pretend they're at a checkpoint when they play in Chuguiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Workers sew uniforms and material for flak jackets at a military clothing factory on Thursday in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian soldier swims at the Siverskyi Donets in Mayaky on Friday. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Oksana Malevsky looks toward a framed photograph of her husband as family members mourn at the graveside of soldier Alexander Malevsky during the simultaneous burial of three soldiers in the Field of Mars at Lychakiv cemetery on Friday in Lviv, Ukraine. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A man gardens in a bombed-out neighborhood in Kharkiv on Thursday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

People look at a Russian tank and an APC destroyed in heavy fighting that are on display as a show of defiance in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Oleksandr Lapin/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)