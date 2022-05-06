Ukraine war in photos: The new normal

We’ve said in this space before: “Normal” may never be the right word in the midst of war. But the word has been surfacing more often now, in particular in the parts of Ukraine where at least some semblance of normal life is possible. And a new normal has taken root for many Ukrainians in different parts of the country, in ways that are well-conveyed in this collection of photographs.
A new normal — as in a postal service van driving through a war zone to deliver pension checks, people biking and skating in battle-scarred parts of their towns and cities, children playing a game of “checkpoints,” a private business that used to sew clothes for European brands now sewing flak jackets for soldiers resisting the Russians, and a soldier pausing for a spring swim.
There are other examples here. Hopefully a true “normal” comes before long.