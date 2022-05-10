Ukraine war in photos: Battle for the east

Increasingly, the war for eastern Ukraine is the war. It is where Russia has concentrated its forces, and it is home to key natural resources, the nation’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and the “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed.

It was on March 25 that the Kremlin announced a pivot to eastern Ukraine, pulling forces from the areas surrounding Kyiv, aiming for a focused assault that would bring Putin and his commanders battlefield wins and territory to control. Such gains have proved elusive, and these photos give a sense of the daily grind of the war in the east, a conflict that may drag for a long time.

Here we find an elderly woman waiting for a ride out of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian soldiers hunting for shell fragments in Vilkhivka and damage assessment in Kirovsky; in Kharkiv, a man on a bicycle, a ruined car and a downed Russian helicopter; and in Berezivka, remembering the fallen from World War II and from 2022.

Lastly — not from the east but the southwest, one image from Odessa. The beautiful port city took a hit Monday.

An old woman waits for her turn to board an evacuation bus from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, to Dnipro on Monday. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

A soldier and a policeman search for shell fragments in Vilkhivka, Ukraine, on Monday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A man stands in his destroyed house in Vilkhivka on Monday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman rescues usable wares from a damaged market after recent shellings in Kirovsky, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Smoke rises in a residential area after recent shellings in Kirovsky on Tuesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

People stand in the Saltovka metro station as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 6. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images))

A Ukrainian rides a bike through the ruins of damaged buildings on an otherwise deserted road in Kharkiv on May 7. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A car destroyed by Russian attacks sits in the middle of a road in the northern region of Kharkiv on Monday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a downed Russian helicopter in the outskirts of Kharkiv on Sunday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A picture of Ruslan Siksoi, killed near Izum on April 13, stands on the World War II monument in Berezivka, Ukraine, on Monday. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Getty Images)