Ukraine war in photos: Commander in chief

They were six words that galvanized a nation and millions of people the world over: ”I need ammunition, not a ride.” So said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response to an American offer of evacuation in the early days of the war. Later, questions were raised as to whether Zelenskyy had actually used those words, but in retrospect it almost doesn’t matter; there are now memes and T-shirts that use the phrase, and — more important — Zelenskyy himself has evolved in almost Shakespearean fashion, from comic actor and unpopular president to wartime leader who draws comparisons to Winston Churchill.

If battlefield strategy is a commander in chief’s primary concern, a close second is strategic communications, and here Zelenskyy may have no peer. This collection of photos is a reminder of how the Ukrainian leader has used his own gifts and the tools of traditional and social media to push his country’s message and bolster the spirits of his people.

Even in these few images, it’s hard not to wonder how the war might have gone had Zelenskyy chosen instead to take that ride two and a half months ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a press conference with international media in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 23. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy walks in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 4 after the discovery of atrocities in the town carried out by Russia. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy pays a visit to civilians wounded during Russian attacks as they receive treatment at a hospital in Kyiv on March 17. (Ukrainian Presidency /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy speaks to Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces on March 16 in Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/Getty Images)

Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference held jointly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday in Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Zelenskyy takes a photo with a soldier wounded by Russian attacks during his hospital visit in Kyiv on March 13. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy shakes hands with a doctor during a hospital visit in Kyiv on March 13. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather at Habima Square to attend a televised video address by Zelenskyy to the Israeli Knesset in Tel Aviv on March 20. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy speaks on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in front of a live video feed showing Zelenskyy on May 5 in London. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Zelenskyy meets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation on April 30 in Kyiv. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Getty Images)

Parliamentarians and guests applaud at the end of Zelenskyy's address to a formal session of the Portuguese parliament by video, pleading once again for the support of Western nations' governments, on April 21 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images)