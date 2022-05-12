Ukraine war in photos: What 18 missiles can do

It can be hard, far from a war zone, to grasp the power of a weapon. War reporting brings regular references to airstrikes, bombings, “a barrage of missiles” and so forth. We noticed in this collection of photos several references to the damage done by 18 missiles fired by Russia on one area in eastern Ukraine. These weren’t the most powerful variety, nor a particularly heavy volume; there have been many days when more missiles have been used against a city or region. But photographs can sometimes give greater clarity in terms of the impact.
Here, then, a sense of what 18 missiles did Thursday in Komysuvakha, in eastern Ukraine.
Also, a few photos from beyond Ukraine’s borders: injured Ukrainians brought to Germany; a case for war crimes charges against Russia made in Geneva; and in Istanbul, members of Ukraine’s Junior Paralympic swim team, who have been stranded in Turkey since the war began.