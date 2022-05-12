Ukraine war in photos: What 18 missiles can do – Grid News

Ukraine war in photos: What 18 missiles can do

A Ukrainian woman cries in her house after 18 missiles hit the civil settlements of Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, on Thursday.

Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It can be hard, far from a war zone, to grasp the power of a weapon. War reporting brings regular references to airstrikes, bombings, “a barrage of missiles” and so forth. We noticed in this collection of photos several references to the damage done by 18 missiles fired by Russia on one area in eastern Ukraine. These weren’t the most powerful variety, nor a particularly heavy volume; there have been many days when more missiles have been used against a city or region. But photographs can sometimes give greater clarity in terms of the impact.

Here, then, a sense of what 18 missiles did Thursday in Komysuvakha, in eastern Ukraine.

Also, a few photos from beyond Ukraine’s borders: injured Ukrainians brought to Germany; a case for war crimes charges against Russia made in Geneva; and in Istanbul, members of Ukraine’s Junior Paralympic swim team, who have been stranded in Turkey since the war began.

A Ukrainian is seen among the destruction after 18 missiles hit the civil settlements of Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People view the destructive result of missile fire in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A building is reduced to rubble from a missile blast in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A damaged house is seen after missile attacks in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Houses and trees are damaged after missile attacks in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainians clear debris from missile fire in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainians inspect damaged houses after missile bombardment that destroyed 60 buildings in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman cries in her house after missiles killed one person and injured three others in Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman cries in her house after 18 missiles hit the civil settlements of Komyshuvakha on Thursday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers sit on a tank carried by a transporter near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Thursday. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

12 May 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: An Air Force Medevac Airbus, which brought injured people from Ukraine to Germany for further treatment, taxis at the airport. In total, there were more than 30 patients on board, some of them seriously injured, who were distributed to German clinics by ambulance or helicopter. Photo: Serhat Kocak/dpa (Photo by Serhat Kocak/picture alliance via Getty Images)

An air force medevac plane, which brought injured people from Ukraine to Germany for further treatment, taxis at the airport on Thursday in Hessen, Germany. (Serhat Kocak/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont, permanent representative of France to the U.N. office in Geneva, gives a speech during a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on Thursday. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

A member of Ukraine's Junior Paralympic swim team plays with the elevator mirror on Thursday in Istanbul, where they have been stranded since the invasion began. (Adri Salido/Getty Images)

