Ukraine war in photos: Mothers and children — in search of safety

Since the war began, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine; another 8 million have left their homes for other, safer parts of the country; and given restrictions on men of fighting age (defined broadly as 18 to 60 years of age) leaving the country, the vast majority of those leaving have been women and children.

We dedicate this space to them.

This collection of photos includes women preparing to give birth — in extreme circumstances; mothers and children in varying stages of evacuation; a mother and daughter playing on a destroyed Russian tank near Makhariv; a soldier’s mother, waiting for news; and — beyond Ukraine’s borders — mothers and children march in Amsterdam, and a mother and daughter wait in Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to gain entry to the United States.

A pregnant woman gets examined in the shelter of a maternity ward in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on March 23. (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Doctors and nurses perform a caesarian on a woman in the maternity hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 30. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

A woman holds her newborn son in the bomb shelter of the maternity hospital on March 30 in Kyiv. (Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

A mother with her kids who evacuated from Mariupol arrive at night at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A mother holds her infant at an evacuation center in Zaporizhzhia on May 2. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A little boy waits with his mother and other refugees in an evacuation bus from Kramatorsk to Dnipro in Ukraine on Monday. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A mother helps her daughter with her toy in an underground refugee shelter in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A mother with her baby registers their identifications in the temporary refugee tent in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A mother sizes clothing for her daughter in an underground refugee shelter in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A mother lifts her daughter on the tower of a destroyed Russian tank near Makariv, Ukraine, on May 7. (Mikhail Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The mother of Andrey Tokar, who took refuge in the Azovstal Industrial Plant in Mariupol and has not made contact for months, holds a photo of him in Kyiv on Monday. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman holds her baby during the Mothers March for Ukrainian Children in Amsterdam on April 23. (Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)