Ukraine war in photos: Mothers and children — in search of safety

Since the war began, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine; another 8 million have left their homes for other, safer parts of the country; and given restrictions on men of fighting age (defined broadly as 18 to 60 years of age) leaving the country, the vast majority of those leaving have been women and children.
We dedicate this space to them.
This collection of photos includes women preparing to give birth — in extreme circumstances; mothers and children in varying stages of evacuation; a mother and daughter playing on a destroyed Russian tank near Makhariv; a soldier’s mother, waiting for news; and — beyond Ukraine’s borders — mothers and children march in Amsterdam, and a mother and daughter wait in Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to gain entry to the United States.