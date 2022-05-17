Ukraine war in photos: Farming in the middle of a war

As Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar reported for Grid, beyond the war itself, there may be no more profound question for Ukraine than this: Can crops be planted and harvested in the middle of a war?

Farming is a $28 billion-a-year industry for Ukraine itself, but the question takes on global ramifications because so much of the world’s wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil is harvested in the country long known as a “bread basket of Europe.” Success or failure in the 2022 harvest will determine the price and availability of these staples for millions of people.

These photos give some sense of the challenge: the remains of Russian tanks lying in a field, a farmer planting next to a Russian rocket. But they also convey the resilience of Ukrainian farmers, who as Kumar found are determined to do what they can to meet the needs of their families, their country and the world.

Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine lays on the agricultural field in the Chernihiv area of Ukraine on May 8. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Local resident Ivan shovels close to the detail of a rocket missile on his field in Lukashivka, Ukraine, on May 8. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Vasili Kushch walks through a farmyard, which he refuses to leave saying he has nowhere to go and that no one will take him because he is a farm worker, amid the sound of regular nearby shelling in the village of Mala Tokmatchka, Ukraine, on April 23. (ED JONES/Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

A man pitches hay on a farm that was damaged after recent fighting in Malaya Rohan, Ukraine, on April 1. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A tractor rides past a fragment of a Russian missile on a field not far from Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 8. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Cows walk down the street in a village not far from Chernihiv, Ukraine, on May 8. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A tractor works on a field in the Chernihiv area on May 8. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A woman tends to calves while cows eat hay outside a farm damaged during artillery shelling in Lukashivka on April 27. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Veronika, 8, milks a cow, as her family does every day despite the lack of customers due to the war in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 12. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Adults and children watch the goats during a day of pet therapy for internally displaced refugees at Zelenyi Gai farm on March 29 in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)