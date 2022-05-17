Ukraine war in photos: Farming in the middle of a war

As Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar reported for Grid, beyond the war itself, there may be no more profound question for Ukraine than this: Can crops be planted and harvested in the middle of a war?
Farming is a $28 billion-a-year industry for Ukraine itself, but the question takes on global ramifications because so much of the world’s wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil is harvested in the country long known as a “bread basket of Europe.” Success or failure in the 2022 harvest will determine the price and availability of these staples for millions of people.
These photos give some sense of the challenge: the remains of Russian tanks lying in a field, a farmer planting next to a Russian rocket. But they also convey the resilience of Ukrainian farmers, who as Kumar found are determined to do what they can to meet the needs of their families, their country and the world.