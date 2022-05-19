Ukraine war in photos: Mariupol — after the surrender

We have used this space before to help convey the colossal and tragic destruction of so much of Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol. The city was home before the war to 400,000 people; by some accounts, fewer than 100,000 remain. The mayor of Mariupol believes 20,000 people have perished during the Russian siege.

This week came the surrender of the city to Russian forces, and now for the first time we are seeing images of the Ukrainian soldiers in retreat and the Russians taking hold of what remains. It must be said that the photo of the Ukrainian soldiers on the bus comes courtesy of the Russian defense ministry; we do not know where the soldiers were being taken — the caption says only that they have been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks. Elsewhere the scale of the devastation is clear; and the letter “Z” — the emblem of the Russian military’s invading force — is seen on vehicles patrolling in and around the city. Russian soldiers are described as “standing guard” — though in at least one image, one wonders what exactly the soldier is guarding. There is nothing really around him save for a battered building and a ruined car.

Perhaps it’s also worth noting, in this collection of images from Mariupol, one thing not seen: Ukrainian civilians.

Damaged residential buildings and the Azovstal steel plant can be seen in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP/Getty Images)

People examine the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

Debris is piled in front of a destroyed house in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

A screen grab taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian soldiers being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Tuesday. (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Members of Ukraine's volunteer Azov battalion surrender in Mariupol on Tuesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian tanks drive down the road near Mariupol following the city's surrender on Tuesday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian servicemen patrol the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian serviceman stands guard at the destroyed part of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian military vehicle painted with the letter "Z" drives past destroyed houses in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

A Russian serviceman stands on the side of a road next to destroyed houses in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)

Cars of the motorcade of Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, adorned with the letter "Z" park on the side of a street in Mariupol on Wednesday. (Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images)