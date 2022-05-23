Ukraine war in photos: 3 months of war

A handful of photographs cannot possibly capture three months of war. And we invite you to read assessments we have posted about the milestone — and about potential endgames for the conflict. But in this space, we share 15 images that highlight at least some of the core themes and takeaways since the Russians began their invasion.
On various military fronts, here are Ukrainian forces and medics in the Donbas region in the east; soldiers dug in, in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv; Ukrainian civilians training for the country’s suddenly robust Territorial Defense Forces; the young Russian soldier sentenced Monday to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian; and in the capital, Kyiv, destroyed Russian armored vehicles, among the iconic symbols of the war to date.
Also here, portraits of the two commanders in chief; a burial ground in Bucha, where some of the worst Russian war crimes are believed to have been committed; children on the run — from Mariupol, and on arrival in Moldova. And a crowd of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland — which has taken by far the most of the more than 6 million refugees since the war began.
Just a few snapshots from a war that many thought would never happen — a conflict few imagined would still be raging, three months later.