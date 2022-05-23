Ukraine war in photos: 3 months of war

A handful of photographs cannot possibly capture three months of war. And we invite you to read assessments we have posted about the milestone — and about potential endgames for the conflict. But in this space, we share 15 images that highlight at least some of the core themes and takeaways since the Russians began their invasion.

On various military fronts, here are Ukrainian forces and medics in the Donbas region in the east; soldiers dug in, in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv; Ukrainian civilians training for the country’s suddenly robust Territorial Defense Forces; the young Russian soldier sentenced Monday to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian; and in the capital, Kyiv, destroyed Russian armored vehicles, among the iconic symbols of the war to date.

Also here, portraits of the two commanders in chief; a burial ground in Bucha, where some of the worst Russian war crimes are believed to have been committed; children on the run — from Mariupol, and on arrival in Moldova. And a crowd of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland — which has taken by far the most of the more than 6 million refugees since the war began.

Just a few snapshots from a war that many thought would never happen — a conflict few imagined would still be raging, three months later.

Ukrainian military medics prepare medical supplies ahead of the arrival of injured soldiers at a front-line field hospital on May 9 near Popasna, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along an empty road outside the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine, on Sunday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian Territorial Defense soldiers patrol near the front line on Sunday near Ruska Lozova, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Fighters of the Territorial Defense Forces clear their weapons after taking part in a training exercise outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 20. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, stands inside a cage after he was sentenced to life in prison by a Ukrainian court for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, in Kyiv on Monday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People take photos and and look at destroyed Russian armored vehicles displayed in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv on Sunday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Parishioners leave a Sunday church service in the bomb-damaged Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in the village of Perehoma, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a news conference following his meeting with his Polish counterpart in Kyiv on Sunday. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves during the Summit of Collective Security Treaty Organization on May 16 in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)

A cemetery is filled with new burials and memorials to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Adri Salido/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A young girl and her siblings arrive from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after an evacuation held by the Red Cross on May 8. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Ukrainian Roma refugee children sit on a bed in an abandoned building being used as a refugee center in Chisinau, Moldova, on May 14. (Adri Salido/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine stand in line for free train tickets in the hall of the main railway station in Przemysl, Poland, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on April 1. (ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Debris is piled in a parking lot as residents try to return to normal life in Bucha on Sunday. (Adri Salido/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)