Ukraine War in photos: When war inspires art

It need hardly be said: Little good can come from global conflict. But war often shines a light on human resilience and courage. And on occasion, it inspires great creativity — among authors and painters and other artists, professional and amateur alike.

This curation of photos from the war in Ukraine brings examples of this creativity — and they come from all over the world. Indeed, this edition of “war in photos” includes only two images from Ukraine itself. The others show murals in Paris and Rome, Houston and Nairobi, Kenya. The likeness of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears in a collage in Barcelona, Spain, and stands tall in an alley in Granard, Ireland. In these places and others, one finds the blue and yellow hues that are Ukraine’s national colors — including in a collaborative art project produced by schoolchildren in the Bronx in New York.

Three photos are from the warring nations. In Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, a painting honors the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva; in the capital, Kyiv, an enormous mural of “Saint Javelin,” named for one of the most popular and useful weapons sent by NATO to the Ukrainian resistance; and in Borovsk, some 60 miles southwest of Moscow, a brave work of art. “Brave” — because painting a mural in support of Ukraine in Russia today is a dangerous act.





A fresco mural by French street artist Julien Malland (Seth Globepainter) is displayed on the wall of a Parisian building on March 14 in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

A woman looks at a fresco mural by French street artist Sara Chelou displayed on "the walls of peace" on March 28 in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

A new mural by the artist Maupal depicts two Matryoshkas to symbolize the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, in Rome. (Francesco Fotia/AGF/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Locals walk past a street mural created by a group of artists from Maasai Mbili depicting the Kibera neighborhood's love for Ukraine in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 14. (Donwilson Odhiambo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Local street artist Sebastien Mr. D 1987 Boileau and Karla Modesto, a floral artist, pose in front of their "Houkraine" mural in support of the people of Ukraine, on April 27 in Houston. (Cecile Clocheret/AFP/Getty Images)

A person takes a photo of the collage depicting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for an end to the Russian invasion in Barcelona, Spain, on March 7. (Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

People pass a mural of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the artist Phil Atkinson in Granard, Ireland, on April 5. (Niall Carson/PA Images/Getty Images)

Cut-out hands in the colors of the Ukrainian flag adorn the walls of the gym in support of the country at St. Brendan Catholic School on March 28 in the Bronx borough in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A news agent picks up magazines next to a mural by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende, or "TV BOY," depicting a girl painting a peace symbol on Ukraine's flag in Barcelona on April 30. (PAU BARRENA/Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman walks past a graffiti mural, showing a child protecting toys with a Ukrainian flag, made by artist ChemiS, on March 19 in Prague. (Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images)

A mural by street artist Denys Antiukov inspired by the "Russian warship, go f--- yourself!" postage stamp is pictured in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 19. (Albert Koshelev/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers take pictures of a mural titled "Saint Javelin" dedicated to the British portable surface-to-air missile has been unveiled on the side of an apartment block on May 25 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)