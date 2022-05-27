Ukraine war in photos: Growing up with war

Occasionally, we’ve posted photographs of Ukrainian children in this space — children in fear, children leaving their homes and sometimes the jarring juxtaposition of children playing amid the detritus of war.

We devote this full collection of images to kids in Ukraine. They are doing all of the above and more. We do so with the hope that these girls and boys will grow up to be happy and prosperous women and men, in a nation at peace.

A boy with a bike passes the heavily damaged Hotel Ukraine on Wednesday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Kids sit on fencing material next to a local library on Thursday in Novoselivka, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Two boys pose on destroyed Russian armored vehicles displayed in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A child and a relative look at the destruction to their home after a shelling in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 20. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Girls toss pom-poms in a park in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Adri Salido/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Valentyn, 6, poses in the trench that he and his friend Andrii have dug at their makeshift checkpoint next to a school crossing on Friday in Stoyanka, Ukraine. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

A young boy stands in front of a damaged building after a strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

People attach blankets they received as humanitarian aid to their bicycle as a child nearby holds a teddy bear on Tuesday in Moshchun, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Children play in a park with a damaged building in the background on Thursday in Borodyanka, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Oleg, a young boy, plays with a cow in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Alex Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A girl walks in front of the shelling-damaged Buzova Vocational School at Buzova village in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)