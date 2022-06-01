Ukraine war in photos: Russia’s ‘frenzied push’ in the east – Grid News
Sergiy Tarasyuk, 49, sits on his bed in his destroyed house after a missile strike in Slovyansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

We return in this curation of photos to the eastern front, which increasingly is the front in Russia’s war against Ukraine. On Wednesday, the mayor of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically key city as Russia moves to capture the industrial Donbas region, said his city “is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly, block by block.” Mayor Oleksandr Striuk called the Russian assault “a frenzied push” that has driven all but 13,000 civilians out of a city that had been home to more than 100,000 people before the war.

It’s part of a broad push by Russian forces which — unlike the initial efforts to take the capital, Kyiv — is showing signs of success. That said, the battle for the east remains a brutal, unrelenting back-and-forth affair, with no indication that an end is in sight.

The photos here are all from the Donbas. The aftermath of heavy Russian shelling; passengers on an evacuation train, heading west; an emergency services worker catches a few moments of sleep; and in a shelter in Siversk, three generations take cover. The youngest is 6 months old.

Residents look for belongings in the ruble of their house after a strike destroyed three houses in Slovyansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops sit on an armored vehicle as they move back from the front line near Slovyansk on Wednesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly man walk out of a damaged apartment building after a strike in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 30: A view of damage after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine on May 30, 2022. Several houses and garages were damaged, dozens of windows of multi-storey buildings were broken by shelling. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Workers look at damage after a shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sergiy Tarasyuk, 49, sits on his bed in his destoyed house after a missile strike in Slovyansk on Wednesday. He survived because he felt asleep in the living room the night before. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman cries outside a damaged apartment building in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

SLOVIANSK, UKRAINE - 2022/05/31: Interior view of a destroyed apartment after it was hit by a Russian missile attack. Sloviansk town is located 20 km north from Kramatorsk and is part of the Donetsk region which has come under heavy attack by Russian forces. In the night of May 30 and May 31, a Russian missile attack destroyed several buildings in the city centre killing three civilians and injuring six. (Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Debris covers the interior of a destroyed apartment after it was hit by a Russian missile attack, in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

POKROVSKE, UKRAINE - 2022/05/31: A woman on a stretcher at the train station during evacuation of civilians to Dnipro. Pokrovske is a small town located in the Donetsk region. It is the main town to evacuate civilians to Dnipro by train, everyday hundreds of civilians evacuated from the conflict zones of the region are brought to the train station by volunteers who help them to get on trains and move to safer areas of the country. Many of them are elderly people from small villages located in combat zones and need help because of their fragile condition. (Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman lays on a stretcher at the train station during evacuation of civilians to Dnipro in Pokrovske, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

POKROVSK, DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 30: A man evacuated from Avdivka inside an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man evacuated from Avdivka sits inside an evacuation train in Pokrovsk on Monday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SIVERSK, UKRAINE - MAY 31: A Ukrainian emergency service worker takes shelter in a basement in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 31, 2022, as Russian attacks continue. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian emergency service worker takes a break and finds shelter in a basement in Siversk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SIVERSK, UKRAINE - MAY 31: A child takes shelter due to shelling in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 31, 2022, as Russian attacks continue. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child takes shelter due to shelling in Siversk on Tuesday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SIVERSK, UKRAINE - MAY 31: A mother and grandmother give care for a half-year-old child in a basement in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 31, 2022, as Russian attacks continue. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A mother and grandmother care for a 6-month-old child in a basement in Siversk on Tuesday amid Russian attacks. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

