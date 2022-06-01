Ukraine war in photos: Russia’s ‘frenzied push’ in the east

We return in this curation of photos to the eastern front, which increasingly is the front in Russia’s war against Ukraine. On Wednesday, the mayor of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically key city as Russia moves to capture the industrial Donbas region, said his city “is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly, block by block.” Mayor Oleksandr Striuk called the Russian assault “a frenzied push” that has driven all but 13,000 civilians out of a city that had been home to more than 100,000 people before the war.

It’s part of a broad push by Russian forces which — unlike the initial efforts to take the capital, Kyiv — is showing signs of success. That said, the battle for the east remains a brutal, unrelenting back-and-forth affair, with no indication that an end is in sight.

The photos here are all from the Donbas. The aftermath of heavy Russian shelling; passengers on an evacuation train, heading west; an emergency services worker catches a few moments of sleep; and in a shelter in Siversk, three generations take cover. The youngest is 6 months old.

Residents look for belongings in the ruble of their house after a strike destroyed three houses in Slovyansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops sit on an armored vehicle as they move back from the front line near Slovyansk on Wednesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly man walk out of a damaged apartment building after a strike in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Workers look at damage after a shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sergiy Tarasyuk, 49, sits on his bed in his destoyed house after a missile strike in Slovyansk on Wednesday. He survived because he felt asleep in the living room the night before. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman cries outside a damaged apartment building in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Debris covers the interior of a destroyed apartment after it was hit by a Russian missile attack, in Slovyansk on Tuesday. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman lays on a stretcher at the train station during evacuation of civilians to Dnipro in Pokrovske, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A man evacuated from Avdivka sits inside an evacuation train in Pokrovsk on Monday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian emergency service worker takes a break and finds shelter in a basement in Siversk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A child takes shelter due to shelling in Siversk on Tuesday. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)