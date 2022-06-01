Ukraine war in photos: Russia’s ‘frenzied push’ in the east

We return in this curation of photos to the eastern front, which increasingly is the front in Russia’s war against Ukraine. On Wednesday, the mayor of Sievierodonetsk, a strategically key city as Russia moves to capture the industrial Donbas region, said his city “is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly, block by block.” Mayor Oleksandr Striuk called the Russian assault “a frenzied push” that has driven all but 13,000 civilians out of a city that had been home to more than 100,000 people before the war.
It’s part of a broad push by Russian forces which — unlike the initial efforts to take the capital, Kyiv — is showing signs of success. That said, the battle for the east remains a brutal, unrelenting back-and-forth affair, with no indication that an end is in sight.
The photos here are all from the Donbas. The aftermath of heavy Russian shelling; passengers on an evacuation train, heading west; an emergency services worker catches a few moments of sleep; and in a shelter in Siversk, three generations take cover. The youngest is 6 months old.