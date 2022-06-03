Ukraine war in in photos: Defusing weapons, saving lives

On Ukrainian land, and in the waters off the country’s coast, a danger looms that will be familiar to veterans of conflict the world over.

The technical term is “unexploded ordnance.” It can mean many things, all of them dangerous: land mines, put down by the Ukrainian resistance to deter a Russian advance; mines in the water, placed by both sides in an ongoing effort to control key lanes in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov; and the growing number of Russian missiles and explosives that have landed harmlessly but pose a risk of detonation. While the war continues, Ukrainians are working with international assistance to defuse these munitions and render the land safe for farming or travel — or just living.

This curation shows some of that work in progress — from Kyiv to Chernihiv, Kharkiv to the Zaporizhzhia region in the east. It is painstaking work, in terms of the time and care that must be taken; it is of course also extremely dangerous. And if done well, it can save a great many lives.

In Kyiv alone, some 36,000 weapons have already been removed from the land. That’s 36,000 reasons to be thankful.

"Danger Mines" caution tape surrounds a field as Ukrainian bomb disposal experts and de-mining teams clear the area of unexploded munitions and mines in Horenka, Ukraine, on May 27. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A State Emergency Service rescuer wears a patch that reads "mines" in Novoselivka, Ukraine, on April 15. (Oleksandra Yefymenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Ammunition is arranged on the ground during a mine clearance mission near Bervytsia, Ukraine, on April 21. (Evgen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Andrey Bychenko, who was injured with multiple bone fractures and severe blood loss caused by a Russian mine displays a phone screen with a photo of his friend and co-worker who was killed after stepping on a landmine, in Kyiv on April 9. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

An expert of a State Emergency Service bomb squad wades through the marshland to reach the pasture where the dangerous remains of an Uragan rocket are stuck in Hryhorivka, Ukraine, on April 20. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A State Emergency Service bomb squad expert fixes his helmet while working to dispose of the dangerous remains of a rocket stuck in the pasture in Hryhorivka on April 20. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A State Emergency Service bomb squad members holds the remains of an Uragan rocket during a mine clearance effort in Hryhorivka on April 20. (Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

State Emergency Service workers carry out a mine clearance mission in a lake in Horenka, Ukraine, on May 27. (Pavlo Bagmut/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian bomb disposal expert carries an unexploded missile in Horenka on May 27. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Bomb disposal experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service prepare for a controlled explosion of 1 ton of unexploded missiles, artillery shells and mines that they have retrieved during the last week, on Friday in Borodyanka, Ukraine. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

Ukrainian bomb disposal experts and de-mining teams clear a lake and field of unexploded munitions and mines on May 27 in Horenka. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Valyria, a new recruit, is given 30 minutes to clear a lane of simulated anti-personnel landmines during training in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 24. (Mihir Melwani/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)