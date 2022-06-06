Ukraine war in photos: The power of sport – Grid News
Ukraine war in photos: The power of sport

Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

There’s a long history of the commingling of global sport with global conflict. We wrote about this during the February Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, given the hopes at that time that sport might help with the diplomatic efforts to ward off a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Of course, that never happened, but in the months since, the world’s playing fields have in different ways become venues for expressions of support for Ukraine.

This was on our minds in the aftermath of Sunday’s stirring World Cup soccer qualifying match, in which the last slot in the 2022 tournament was to be decided. It had been delayed because of the war, given that Ukraine was among the teams in contention. In the event, Wales beat Ukraine, 1-0, but the match drew a global outpouring of solidarity from people who might not have otherwise been interested in a Wales-Ukraine qualifier.

These photos include a few from Sunday’s match, but mostly they cover the myriad ways in which the world of sport has rallied in support of the Ukrainian people. Some are subtle, others less so, but the Ukrainian blue and yellow can now be seen on pitches and diamonds and stadiums all over the world.

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine applauds the fans on the field

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine applauds to Ukraine's fans after the team's defeat during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Photo of the Ukrainian fans at the FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ukraine fans wave flags and banners to indicate peace and sympathy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday in Cardiff. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian national football team pose on the field with the Ukrainian flag for a photo during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoff

The Ukrainian national soccer team poses for a photo at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday in Cardiff. (James Gill/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian football supporter is being consoled by her daughter during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying Playoff match.

A Ukrainian supporter is consoled by her daughter during the Ukraine-Wales match on Sunday in Cardiff. (James Gill/Getty Images)

Inna Gordienko waves The Ukraine national flag as she runs toward the finish line

Ukrainian athlete Inna Gordienko waves her country's flag as she runs toward the finish line of a half marathon on March 27 in Cardiff. (Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Close-up of Iga Swiatek of Poland, who is wearing a ribbon supporting Ukraine on her hat

Iga Swiatek of Poland wears a ribbon supporting Ukraine during her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the singles third round match at the French Open Tennis Tournament on May 28 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball guard Prentiss Hubb (3) warms up in a PRAY for Peace in Ukraine shirt

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb warms up in a shirt supporting peace in Ukraine prior to the ACC Tournament quarterfinal college basketball game against Virginia Tech on March 10 at in Brooklyn, New York. (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Oleksandra Nazarova hugs Maksym Nikitin

Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin from Ukraine embrace during the pairs ice dance World Figure Skating Championship on March 25 in Montpellier, France. (DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Two balloons in the colors of the Ukraine flag float across the infield during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies

Two balloons in the colors of the Ukraine flag float across the infield during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 29 in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Photo of the "Match for peace" football game between Dynamo Kyiv and Legia Warszawa in Warsaw with "Stop the War" written out in big letters in the seats.

A "stop the war" banner covers stadium seats during the solidarity soccer "match for peace" between Dynamo Kyiv and Legia Warszawa in Warsaw on April 12. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

A close-up of the shoes of Justin Harding of South Africa showing the colors of the Ukraine flag

Golfer Justin Harding of South Africa wears shoes with the colors of the Ukraine flag during the Steyn City Championship on March 18 in Johannesburg. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

An on-ice projection shows the colors of the Ukrainian flag

An on-ice projection shows the colors of the Ukrainian flag as the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus performs the Ukrainian National anthem prior to a game between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens on March 1 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Darcy Finley/NHLI/Getty Images)

A close-up of a hockey puck that says "Drop Pucks not Bombs" in the Ukrainian colors

A puck with an anti-war message is displayed against the glass during the Penny DEL match between Ausgburger Panther and Eisbären Berlin on March 15 in Augsburg, Germany. (Thomas Hiermayer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Players hold up "Stop the War" signs and the Ukraine flag on the court.

Lithuanian players show messages of solidarity to Ukraine prior to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 28 match between Alba Berlin and Zalgiris Kaunas on March 3 in Berlin. (Regina Hoffman/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images)

Helpers work on the Heini Klopfer ski jump on which a peace sign is stuck as a sign of solidarity for Ukraine

Workers add a peace sign to the Heini Klopfer ski jump as a sign of solidarity for Ukraine on March 19 in Oberstdorf, Germany. (DPA/Picture Alliance/Getty Images)

Members of the Lazio soccer team wear "stop the war" T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag as they arrive to warm-up prior to the Italian Serie A match in Rome on Feb. 27. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

