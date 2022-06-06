Ukraine war in photos: The power of sport

There’s a long history of the commingling of global sport with global conflict. We wrote about this during the February Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, given the hopes at that time that sport might help with the diplomatic efforts to ward off a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Of course, that never happened, but in the months since, the world’s playing fields have in different ways become venues for expressions of support for Ukraine.

This was on our minds in the aftermath of Sunday’s stirring World Cup soccer qualifying match, in which the last slot in the 2022 tournament was to be decided. It had been delayed because of the war, given that Ukraine was among the teams in contention. In the event, Wales beat Ukraine, 1-0, but the match drew a global outpouring of solidarity from people who might not have otherwise been interested in a Wales-Ukraine qualifier.

These photos include a few from Sunday’s match, but mostly they cover the myriad ways in which the world of sport has rallied in support of the Ukrainian people. Some are subtle, others less so, but the Ukrainian blue and yellow can now be seen on pitches and diamonds and stadiums all over the world.

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine applauds to Ukraine's fans after the team's defeat during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ukraine fans wave flags and banners to indicate peace and sympathy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday in Cardiff. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian national soccer team poses for a photo at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday in Cardiff. (James Gill/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian supporter is consoled by her daughter during the Ukraine-Wales match on Sunday in Cardiff. (James Gill/Getty Images)

Ukrainian athlete Inna Gordienko waves her country's flag as she runs toward the finish line of a half marathon on March 27 in Cardiff. (Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Iga Swiatek of Poland wears a ribbon supporting Ukraine during her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the singles third round match at the French Open Tennis Tournament on May 28 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb warms up in a shirt supporting peace in Ukraine prior to the ACC Tournament quarterfinal college basketball game against Virginia Tech on March 10 at in Brooklyn, New York. (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin from Ukraine embrace during the pairs ice dance World Figure Skating Championship on March 25 in Montpellier, France. (DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Two balloons in the colors of the Ukraine flag float across the infield during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 29 in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

A "stop the war" banner covers stadium seats during the solidarity soccer "match for peace" between Dynamo Kyiv and Legia Warszawa in Warsaw on April 12. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

Golfer Justin Harding of South Africa wears shoes with the colors of the Ukraine flag during the Steyn City Championship on March 18 in Johannesburg. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

An on-ice projection shows the colors of the Ukrainian flag as the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus performs the Ukrainian National anthem prior to a game between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens on March 1 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Darcy Finley/NHLI/Getty Images)

A puck with an anti-war message is displayed against the glass during the Penny DEL match between Ausgburger Panther and Eisbären Berlin on March 15 in Augsburg, Germany. (Thomas Hiermayer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

Lithuanian players show messages of solidarity to Ukraine prior to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 28 match between Alba Berlin and Zalgiris Kaunas on March 3 in Berlin. (Regina Hoffman/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images)

Workers add a peace sign to the Heini Klopfer ski jump as a sign of solidarity for Ukraine on March 19 in Oberstdorf, Germany. (DPA/Picture Alliance/Getty Images)