Ukraine war in photos: For those most in need, a helping hand

Our focus for this collection is on the people in Ukraine who have helped their fellow citizens reach safety. We have reported often on the mass movement of people from their homes since the war began; when one counts both those who have left the country and others who’ve gone elsewhere in Ukraine, the number has surpassed 12 million people.
In countless cases, people have been unable to make the journey to safety on their own — either because they are too old or too young, too sick or infirm, or because they have suffered wounds of war. The people who have helped them have been soldiers and police officers, doctors and nurses, and a broad range of ordinary citizens. You will meet a few of them here.