Ukraine war in photos: For those most in need, a helping hand

Our focus for this collection is on the people in Ukraine who have helped their fellow citizens reach safety. We have reported often on the mass movement of people from their homes since the war began; when one counts both those who have left the country and others who’ve gone elsewhere in Ukraine, the number has surpassed 12 million people.

In countless cases, people have been unable to make the journey to safety on their own — either because they are too old or too young, too sick or infirm, or because they have suffered wounds of war. The people who have helped them have been soldiers and police officers, doctors and nurses, and a broad range of ordinary citizens. You will meet a few of them here.

Ukrainian soldiers help civilians evacuate out of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen evacuate an elderly woman on a stretcher from Irpin on March 13. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A man helps an elderly woman get on an evacuation bus from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, to Dnipro on May 9. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover as people evacuate from Irpin on March 13. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman and a serviceman help children get on the evacuation train at the railway station in Kramatorsk on March 13. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A volunteer helps an old woman walk to the van that would transport them to the evacuation center in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on May 25. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

People from a sanatorium wait in an ambulance to be transferred to an evacuation train in Pokrovske, Ukraine, on May 31. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Soldiers help senior citizens exit a van in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 26. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian civilians with reduced mobility wait for an evacuation train in Pokrovsk on May 23. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)