Ukraine war in photos: For those most in need, a helping hand

Ukrainian soldiers help civilians evacuate out of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13.

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Our focus for this collection is on the people in Ukraine who have helped their fellow citizens reach safety. We have reported often on the mass movement of people from their homes since the war began; when one counts both those who have left the country and others who’ve gone elsewhere in Ukraine, the number has surpassed 12 million people.

In countless cases, people have been unable to make the journey to safety on their own — either because they are too old or too young, too sick or infirm, or because they have suffered wounds of war. The people who have helped them have been soldiers and police officers, doctors and nurses, and a broad range of ordinary citizens. You will meet a few of them here.

Ukrainian soldiers help civilians evacuate out of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 13. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen evacuate an elderly woman on a stretcher from Irpin on March 13. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

KRAMATORSK, DONETSK, UKRAINE - 2022/05/09: A man is seen helping an old woman to get on an evacuation bus from Kramatorsk to Dnipro. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described his countryâs military action in Ukraine as a preemptive move against potential aggression, telling his soldiers in the neighboring country they are fighting for the security of Russia. The escalation of war in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, forcing people to flee their homes seeking safety, protection and assistance. Almost 10 weeks into the invasion, civilian casualties continue to mount. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A man helps an elderly woman get on an evacuation bus from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, to Dnipro on May 9. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover as people evacuate from Irpin on March 13. (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

KRAMATORSK, UKRAINE - 2022/03/13: A woman and a serviceman seen helping children from the childrenâs community to get on the evacuation train at the railway station in Kramatorsk. Russia's military offensive against Ukraine forced millions of people to leave the country in nineteen days of the war in search of safety, protection and assistance. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24 is now nearly 2.7 million, the UN said on Sunday. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A woman and a serviceman help children get on the evacuation train at the railway station in Kramatorsk on March 13. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SEVERODONETSK, UKRAINE - 2022/05/25: A volunteer helps an old woman walk to the van that would transport them to the evacuation. Severodonetsk, the largest city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, has come under intense artillery and missile strikes from the Russian army. As a result, the city is almost completely isolated from the rest of the region. (Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A volunteer helps an old woman walk to the van that would transport them to the evacuation center in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on May 25. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

POKROVSKE, UKRAINE - 2022/05/31: People from a sanatorium on an ambulance parked beside a train for Dnipro wait to be transferred on the train. Pokrovske is a small town located in the Donetsk region.

People from a sanatorium wait in an ambulance to be transferred to an evacuation train in Pokrovske, Ukraine, on May 31. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 26: Evacuation of civilians from Irpin continue near Ukrainian capital Kyiv's on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Soldiers help senior citizens exit a van in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 26. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

POKROVSK, UKRAINE - MAY 23: Ukrainian civilians with reduced mobility wait for an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, Ukraine on May 23, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian civilians with reduced mobility wait for an evacuation train in Pokrovsk on May 23. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 30: Civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the center established in the Sviatoshinski district of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 30, 2022. Evacuation of civilians continues in Irpin, near the capital Kyiv amid Russian attacks on Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Civilians evacuated from Irpin are brought to the center established in the Sviatoshinski district of Kyiv on March 30. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Tom Nagorski
    Tom Nagorski

    Global Editor

    Tom Nagorski is the global editor at Grid, where he oversees our coverage of global security, U.S.-China relations, migration trends, global economics and U.S. foreign policy.

  • Jake Garcia
    Jake Garcia

    Associate Producer, Multimedia

  • Jackie Padilla
    Jackie Padilla

    Video Producer

    Jackie Padilla is a journalist and video producer for Grid leading the social video team and studio production.