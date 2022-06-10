Ukraine war in photos: Women at war

Content warning: This report contains a potentially disturbing image of a civilian body.
In this curation from Ukraine, women at war. Or at least — a dozen women at war.
Even in that small number, you can get a sense of the range of contributions women have been making to the Ukrainian resistance — women serving in the military and civilian defense forces, women checking for land mines and weaving camouflage for soldiers, women caring for the wounded and covering the war as journalists.
Here you will also see women in government ranks: Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and — speaking this week to the European Council — the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Among other things, Zelenska told her audience that there are 37,000 women serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and that more than 1,000 of them have become commanders since the war began.