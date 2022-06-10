Ukraine war in photos: Women at war

Content warning: This report contains a potentially disturbing image of a civilian body.

In this curation from Ukraine, women at war. Or at least — a dozen women at war.

Even in that small number, you can get a sense of the range of contributions women have been making to the Ukrainian resistance — women serving in the military and civilian defense forces, women checking for land mines and weaving camouflage for soldiers, women caring for the wounded and covering the war as journalists.

Here you will also see women in government ranks: Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and — speaking this week to the European Council — the country’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Among other things, Zelenska told her audience that there are 37,000 women serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and that more than 1,000 of them have become commanders since the war began.

Two soldiers carrying simulation firearms conduct a room clearance exercise in a territorial defense training compound on May 24 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Mihir Melwani/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Valyria, a new recruit, is given 30 minutes to clear a lane of simulated anti-personnel landmines during a training exercise in Lviv on May 24. (Mihir Melwani/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian woman takes aim with a Kalashnikov rifle during a weapon training in Lviv on May 17. (Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Paramedic assistant Anne Balytska, 18, sits in an ambulance in Pavlohrad, Ukraine, on April 1. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Women weave a camouflage net for the Ukrainian military in Lviv on June 3. (SOPA Images/Pavlo Palamarchuk/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

A doctor attends to a soldier at a military hospital in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 16. (Rick Mave/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

A journalist walks inside a destroyed room in the liberated village of Vil'khivka, Ukraine, on May 17. (Dominic Chiu/SOPA Images/Getty Images)

Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of Ukraine and minister of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories, meets with Michal Dworczyk, chief of the chancellery of the prime minister of Poland, on May 16 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Ishchenko/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova visits a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 13. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska takes part via video conference in a "Women in Conflicts" event on Thursday at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

A volunteer talks to an elderly woman in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 3. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

A personnel of a support office for military and their families talks with a woman in Lviv on Wednesday. (Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman sells fruit and vegetables at the market in the center of Zaporizhzhia on May 19. (Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Criminologists fix wounds on the exhumed body of a woman who died as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Mala Rogan, Ukraine, on Monday. (Sofia Bobok/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)