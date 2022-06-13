Ukraine war in photos: One photojournalist’s view from the front lines

In this collection of photographs, a look at the eastern front, through the eyes of a single photographer. Normally this space features a range of photojournalists, but there are few currently working in or near the crucial battles around Severodonetsk, where Russia appears to be turning the tide — for now — in the battle for the Donbas region. And Marcus Yam is not just another brave photojournalist. He has worked all over the world, and among a range of honors has won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, the Scripps Howard Visual Journalism Award, and he has — twice — been part of teams that won a Pulitzer Prize.
Through Yam’s lens we see columns of smoke rising over Severodonetsk, and the aftermath of Russian bombardments, including one man’s struggle to extinguish a blaze next door, after his neighbor’s home was destroyed. In other photos, a Ukrainian supply cache — a reminder of the shortfall of ammunition and other supplies that bedevils the resistance in the east; residents take advantage of a relatively quiet hour to collect bread and water; and a Ukrainian member of Parliament leads a humanitarian mission to Lysychansk. Finally, snapshots from the exodus; a traffic jam — and a small boy waits in the cab of a truck.