Ukraine war in photos: One photojournalist’s view from the front lines

In this collection of photographs, a look at the eastern front, through the eyes of a single photographer. Normally this space features a range of photojournalists, but there are few currently working in or near the crucial battles around Severodonetsk, where Russia appears to be turning the tide — for now — in the battle for the Donbas region. And Marcus Yam is not just another brave photojournalist. He has worked all over the world, and among a range of honors has won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, the Scripps Howard Visual Journalism Award, and he has — twice — been part of teams that won a Pulitzer Prize.

Through Yam’s lens we see columns of smoke rising over Severodonetsk, and the aftermath of Russian bombardments, including one man’s struggle to extinguish a blaze next door, after his neighbor’s home was destroyed. In other photos, a Ukrainian supply cache — a reminder of the shortfall of ammunition and other supplies that bedevils the resistance in the east; residents take advantage of a relatively quiet hour to collect bread and water; and a Ukrainian member of Parliament leads a humanitarian mission to Lysychansk. Finally, snapshots from the exodus; a traffic jam — and a small boy waits in the cab of a truck.

Smoke rises in columns from Severodonetsk as seen from Lysychansk, Ukraine, on June 10. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

A man tries to put out a fire with a bucket of water as the ceiling collapses after a bombardment in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Soldiers and journalists flee for cover after a bombardment hit nearby, sending dust in the air, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Supply crates sit in a depot at a makeshift military outpost in Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

A crew stands ready with their heavy armored vehicle parked at a makeshift Ukrainian military base in Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Residents take advantage of a quiet morning to collect water before the bombardment begins in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Residents bike down a street, avoiding holes from past bombings, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

A man sits under shade in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Residents form a line to receive bread given out by police officers who help deliver aid to residents who have remained behind despite the war, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Residents in a line carry their food given out by police officers in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of Parliament, leads a humanitarian mission in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Cars wait in traffic caused by heavy military activity along a road near Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)