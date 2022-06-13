Ukraine war in photos: One photojournalist’s view from the front lines – Grid News
Ukraine war in photos: One photojournalist’s view from the front lines

A crew stands ready with their heavy armored vehicle parked at a makeshift Ukrainian military base in Lysychansk, Ukraine, on June 9.

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In this collection of photographs, a look at the eastern front, through the eyes of a single photographer. Normally this space features a range of photojournalists, but there are few currently working in or near the crucial battles around Severodonetsk, where Russia appears to be turning the tide — for now — in the battle for the Donbas region. And Marcus Yam is not just another brave photojournalist. He has worked all over the world, and among a range of honors has won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, the Scripps Howard Visual Journalism Award, and he has — twice — been part of teams that won a Pulitzer Prize.

Through Yam’s lens we see columns of smoke rising over Severodonetsk, and the aftermath of Russian bombardments, including one man’s struggle to extinguish a blaze next door, after his neighbor’s home was destroyed. In other photos, a Ukrainian supply cache — a reminder of the shortfall of ammunition and other supplies that bedevils the resistance in the east; residents take advantage of a relatively quiet hour to collect bread and water; and a Ukrainian member of Parliament leads a humanitarian mission to Lysychansk. Finally, snapshots from the exodus; a traffic jam — and a small boy waits in the cab of a truck.

A destroyed car with smoke columns rising from Severodonetsk behind

Smoke rises in columns from Severodonetsk as seen from Lysychansk, Ukraine, on June 10. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

A man tries to put out a fire with a bucket of water as the ceiling collapses

A man tries to put out a fire with a bucket of water as the ceiling collapses after a bombardment in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Soldiers and journalists run by a tree while fleeing

Soldiers and journalists flee for cover after a bombardment hit nearby, sending dust in the air, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

supply crates and weapons

Supply crates sit in a depot at a makeshift military outpost in Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

A crew stands next to their parked armored vehicle

A crew stands ready with their heavy armored vehicle parked at a makeshift Ukrainian military base in Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Group of residents collecting water

Residents take advantage of a quiet morning to collect water before the bombardment begins in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Two residents on bicycles with a dog following closeby

Residents bike down a street, avoiding holes from past bombings, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Man sits under a tree for shade

A man sits under shade in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Residents waiting in line for bread

Residents form a line to receive bread given out by police officers who help deliver aid to residents who have remained behind despite the war, in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Four older women carrying their food

Residents in a line carry their food given out by police officers in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament, is speaking in a stairwell

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of Parliament, leads a humanitarian mission in Lysychansk on June 11. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

crowded street of traffic congestion

Cars wait in traffic caused by heavy military activity along a road near Lysychansk on June 9. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Little boy sitting in the front seat of an armored vehicle

A young boy sits to rest as local residents of Lysychansk endure the heat and the bumpy journey during an evacuation run by volunteers in an armored vehicle toward safer areas in Siversk, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

