Ukraine war in photos: Amid the horror, praying for peace

Prayer has been a presence in wartime for a very long time — perhaps for as long as wars have been waged. We know that in the fourth century A.D., when Flavius Valerius Constantinus (known later, and since, as the Emperor Constantine I) battled Maxentius at the Milvian Bridge, both men prayed for victory. The stakes were enormous then; the winner would rule over the Roman Empire. Seventeen centuries later, people across Ukraine, and Russia, and other parts of the world have turned to prayer — praying for victory, for peace, for loved ones in battle — doing so in formal places of worship, in their homes and communities, and all too often in the aftermath of destruction.
This curation features photographs from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east; from Bucha, which bore witness to a terrible spate of atrocities early in the war; and perhaps most memorably, from Borodyanka, where a priest prayed for peace amid the ruins. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, prayers for Ukraine in Edmonton, Canada, in New York and at the Vatican — from Pope Francis.