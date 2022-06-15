Ukraine war in photos: Amid the horror, praying for peace

Prayer has been a presence in wartime for a very long time — perhaps for as long as wars have been waged. We know that in the fourth century A.D., when Flavius Valerius Constantinus (known later, and since, as the Emperor Constantine I) battled Maxentius at the Milvian Bridge, both men prayed for victory. The stakes were enormous then; the winner would rule over the Roman Empire. Seventeen centuries later, people across Ukraine, and Russia, and other parts of the world have turned to prayer — praying for victory, for peace, for loved ones in battle — doing so in formal places of worship, in their homes and communities, and all too often in the aftermath of destruction.

This curation features photographs from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east; from Bucha, which bore witness to a terrible spate of atrocities early in the war; and perhaps most memorably, from Borodyanka, where a priest prayed for peace amid the ruins. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, prayers for Ukraine in Edmonton, Canada, in New York and at the Vatican — from Pope Francis.

A woman prays during the military funeral for a Ukrainian soldier at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on June 7. (Rick Mave/Getty Images)

A relative of a Ukrainian fallen soldier cries and prays at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv on May 16. (Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A woman prays during a church service in support of Ukraine in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church, on March 20 in Lviv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

David Shaul Boruch prays at the Beis Aharon V'Yisrael Synagogue on April 11 in Lviv. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Marianna, whose 28-year-old fiancé Vasyl was killed in a Russian airstrike, prays in front of his grave in Lviv on April 16. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency/Images)

A girl prays in front of supporters and relatives of Azov battalion servicemen during a rally in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 3. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

People pray as they attend an Easter Sunday service in the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Odessa, Ukraine, on April 17. (Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Chaplain Oleg prays before lunch with evacuees at the charity center managed by the Pentecostal church in Pokrovskee, Ukraine, on May 4. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

People gather to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Islamic Cultural Center in Kyiv on May 2. (Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A man in a camouflage uniform prays during an Easter Mass at the Church of Christ the King in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on April 17. (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The chaplain of a military hospital prays with an injured soldier in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on May 16. (Rick Mave/Getty Images)

A woman holding greenery prays during the church service in the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called on June 12 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A Christian reverend prays for the Ukrainian war victims among the ruins in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on April 5. (Anadolu Agency/Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A pro-Ukrainian and anti-war protester holds a paper with the words "Pray For Ukraine" during a human chain demonstration on May 8 in Edmonton, Canada. (Artur Widak/Getty Images)

Students pray during a service for Ukraine at St. Brendan Catholic School on March 28 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)