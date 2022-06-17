High school graduation day in a war zone: Ukraine War in photos
Ukraine war in photos: Graduation day — in a war zone

It‘s a milestone in the life of young people anywhere — a milestone not all are fortunate enough to reach, and one that those who do tend to celebrate and remember forever. That’s just one reason why photographs are almost always a part of graduation days, wherever they happen. Here we look at graduation days in the midst of war.

Grid has written, in this space and others, about small-scale returns to normalcy in parts of Ukraine — the capital, Kyiv, in particular. In this curation of photos is a look at how this one rite of passage has been marked in some of the most scarred parts of the country. Young girls and boys don graduation outfits and celebrate by dancing and lofting balloons in the Ukrainian colors to the sky. Some mark the occasion in the courtyards of school buildings damaged by airstrikes, others in communities guarded by Ukrainian soldiers. It’s hardly normal, but one senses every effort being made to make it so.

As we would for graduates anywhere, we wish these young people all the best. And for these graduates in particular, we wish them better days ahead.

School graduates stand atop a tank, which is displayed as part of an outdoor exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment, in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Students who wore what would have been their prom outfits pose for a photo among the ruins of their school destroyed in a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A student wearing her prom dress poses for a photo in front of her ruined school during a graduation ceremony in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A student wearing her prom dress poses among the ruins of her school in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rubble fills the remains of a school that was destroyed as a result of a Russian shelling in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Students wearing their prom outfits dance in front of the ruins of their school in Kharkiv on June 7. (Anadolu Agency/Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Girls wearing their prom dresses pose in front of their destroyed school in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A group of girls performs at the broken entrance of their school in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The exterior walls of a school are missing bricks and pockmarked as a result of a Russian shelling in Kharkiv on June 7. (Abdullah Unver/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

