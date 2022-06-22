Mourning the lives lost: Ukraine war in photos
Ukraine war in photos: The farewells

Each week, Grid reports the latest casualty tolls from the war in Ukraine — the best available estimates for losses of civilians, as well as casualties among the armed forces of both Russia and Ukraine. Such statistics are of course vital to a broader understanding of the conflict, but nearly every day we get a more visceral sense of the war, and the loss, from photos of the sort included in this curation.

Here you will find a single image that reflects the terrible toll of the Russian occupation in Irpin, a long procession in honor of fallen soldiers and a child remembered in Odessa. There are funerals and memorials in Kyiv and Lviv, Kharkiv and Bezlioudivka, the victims of the war remembered in very different ways — from large-scale ceremonies to small and intimate ones. Whatever form the remembrance takes, for Ukrainians it is happening all too often.

A drone image of a war cemetary

A grave digger prepares the ground for a funeral at a cemetery on April 21 in Irpin, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

A military chaplain leads a funeral service

A military chaplain leads a funeral service for Ukrainian servicemen Sergeii Profotilov and Igor Malenkov, both killed in the village of Vilkhivka during the Russian invasion, in Bezlioudivka, Ukraine, on May 21. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

A man is holding a framed photo of Kira Hlodan, a three-month old, who was killed after a Russian military attack on an Odesa apartment block

A person holds a photo of 3-month-old Kira Hlodan, who was killed during a cruise missile strike, during a funeral service at Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine. (Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Getty Images)

A closeup of a female Ukrainian soldier at an official funeral ceremony on Independence Square.

Soldiers attend the official funeral ceremony for Oleh Kutsyn, commander of Karpatska Sich Battalion, held at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen mourn on the coffin of their comrade Oleh Kutsyn

Ukrainian servicemen mourn on the casket of Oleh Kutsyn during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday in Kyiv. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Group of Ukrainians at Baikove cemetery at night holding flames in farewell ceremony to Roman Ratushnyi

People light fires in memory of activist Roman Ratushnyi during a ceremony at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on June 18. (Oleksandr Khomenko/Getty Images)

A large funeral procession of people in the streets of Kyiv for Roman Ratushnyi, 24.

A funeral procession walks for civil activist and serviceman Roman Ratushnyi, 24, in Kyiv on June 18. (Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Getty Images)

Two women embrace in grief at the funeral of their loved ones

People mourn at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers, 1st Lt. Mikita Gapic and Lt. Andrey Basikov, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops line up to pay their last respects in front of City Hall, during a funeral service

Ukrainian troops line up to pay their last respects during a funeral service for three soldiers in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on June 18. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

A woman hugs a boy holding a portrait of one of the nine KORD servicemen who perished in a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia Region during a farewell ceremony

A woman hugs a boy holding a portrait of one of the nine servicemen who were killed in a Russian missile attack, during a farewell ceremony in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on May 29. (Oleksandr Lapin/Ukrinform/Getty Images)

Grieving woman holds a Ukrainian flag with a group of soldiers and casket behind

The sister of Oleksiy Tarasev mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian servicemen Oleksiy Tarasev, Ihor Skakun and Rostyslav Tomkiv in Lviv on June 18. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

Photo of a group of grieving relatives during a funeral service for Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Borovyk

A young girl covers her eyes during the funeral service for Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Borovyk in Kyiv on May 4. (STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Women wearing black stand during a memorial service

Women stand during the memorial service for Roman Ratushny in St. Michael's Cathedral on June 18 in Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Two women and a young boy light candles on a pathway

Women and a child light candles to commemorate the victims of World War II and the repression of Nazism during the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Lviv on May 8. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

