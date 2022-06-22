Ukraine war in photos: The farewells

Each week, Grid reports the latest casualty tolls from the war in Ukraine — the best available estimates for losses of civilians, as well as casualties among the armed forces of both Russia and Ukraine. Such statistics are of course vital to a broader understanding of the conflict, but nearly every day we get a more visceral sense of the war, and the loss, from photos of the sort included in this curation.

Here you will find a single image that reflects the terrible toll of the Russian occupation in Irpin, a long procession in honor of fallen soldiers and a child remembered in Odessa. There are funerals and memorials in Kyiv and Lviv, Kharkiv and Bezlioudivka, the victims of the war remembered in very different ways — from large-scale ceremonies to small and intimate ones. Whatever form the remembrance takes, for Ukrainians it is happening all too often.

A grave digger prepares the ground for a funeral at a cemetery on April 21 in Irpin, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)

A military chaplain leads a funeral service for Ukrainian servicemen Sergeii Profotilov and Igor Malenkov, both killed in the village of Vilkhivka during the Russian invasion, in Bezlioudivka, Ukraine, on May 21. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

A person holds a photo of 3-month-old Kira Hlodan, who was killed during a cruise missile strike, during a funeral service at Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine. (Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/Getty Images)

Soldiers attend the official funeral ceremony for Oleh Kutsyn, commander of Karpatska Sich Battalion, held at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen mourn on the casket of Oleh Kutsyn during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday in Kyiv. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

People light fires in memory of activist Roman Ratushnyi during a ceremony at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on June 18. (Oleksandr Khomenko/Getty Images)

A funeral procession walks for civil activist and serviceman Roman Ratushnyi, 24, in Kyiv on June 18. (Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/Getty Images)

People mourn at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers, 1st Lt. Mikita Gapic and Lt. Andrey Basikov, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops line up to pay their last respects during a funeral service for three soldiers in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, on June 18. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

A woman hugs a boy holding a portrait of one of the nine servicemen who were killed in a Russian missile attack, during a farewell ceremony in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on May 29. (Oleksandr Lapin/Ukrinform/Getty Images)

The sister of Oleksiy Tarasev mourns during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian servicemen Oleksiy Tarasev, Ihor Skakun and Rostyslav Tomkiv in Lviv on June 18. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

A young girl covers her eyes during the funeral service for Ukrainian soldier Ruslan Borovyk in Kyiv on May 4. (STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Women stand during the memorial service for Roman Ratushny in St. Michael's Cathedral on June 18 in Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)