Ukraine war in photos: The farewells

Each week, Grid reports the latest casualty tolls from the war in Ukraine — the best available estimates for losses of civilians, as well as casualties among the armed forces of both Russia and Ukraine. Such statistics are of course vital to a broader understanding of the conflict, but nearly every day we get a more visceral sense of the war, and the loss, from photos of the sort included in this curation.
Here you will find a single image that reflects the terrible toll of the Russian occupation in Irpin, a long procession in honor of fallen soldiers and a child remembered in Odessa. There are funerals and memorials in Kyiv and Lviv, Kharkiv and Bezlioudivka, the victims of the war remembered in very different ways — from large-scale ceremonies to small and intimate ones. Whatever form the remembrance takes, for Ukrainians it is happening all too often.