The Ukraine War in data: 16,000 alleged war crimes, and counting

The country of Ukraine is a war zone. It’s also a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis, and the origin point for a food production and commerce crisis impacting far-flung corners of the globe.

But as we were reminded this week, the territory of Ukraine is also a crime scene. This week, the official in charge of war crimes investigations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Grid that more than 16,000 such cases are now under review. These range from allegations against individual soldiers to Russian commanders in Bucha and Mariupol, from the widespread use of cluster munitions to the charge that the invasion itself is a war crime — and thus Russian President Vladimir Putin should be charged with crimes against humanity.

For the broader story, see Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar’s report. In terms of the data, beyond that 16,000 figure, there is the figure of cases already opened for prosecution (that stands at more than 80) and actual judgments (three to date). Given the scope, these are just early steps. As a Ukrainian official told Grid, “The main goal of our government is to achieve justice.”

Grid’s reporting is based on the best available data and reporting; in some cases, we explained a range of figures or the reason we chose one over another. We originally published this document on March 24 and will update it every Thursday as long as the war persists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Civilians killed: at least 4,600 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said that at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead vs. wounded. The United Nations’ estimate of civilians killed is now more than 4,600. (updated June 22; source, source)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: 10,000-11,000

On June 10, top advisers to Zelenskyy estimated that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the war began. U.S. intelligence officials have put the number at 5,500 to 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion. Also on June 10, a presidential adviser said that Ukraine was losing as many as 200 soldiers each day. (updated June 15; source, source)

Russian soldiers killed: 1,351-27,000

Ukraine has raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to 27,000. NATO has estimated Russian troop losses at between 7,000 and 15,000. Russian officials earlier claimed 1,351 troop losses, though spokesman Dimitry Peskov said there have been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.” (updated May 25; source, source, source)

Russian generals killed: 8-13

A retired Russian general was reportedly shot down over Luhansk in late May — by Ukrainian counts the 13th Russian general to be killed in Ukraine. Previously, the Defense Intelligence Agency reported that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Joshua Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (updated May 25; source, source)

Total displaced Ukrainians: at least 12 million

There are more than 5 million Ukrainian refugees reported in other European countries currently. The International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians, in late May, found just over 7 million, a decline from the early May estimate of more than 8 million. (updated June 22; source, source)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: 7.1 million

An overview of the violence





Attacks on healthcare facilities: 297

Global food markets: Wheat prices increase 11 percent since invasion

Grid coverage this week

Learn more: Grid’s 360s on the Ukraine War