World in Photos: From New York to New Delhi, how the globe is celebrating Pride

At the close of Pride Month, we use this space to share photographs of celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community — from New York to Los Angeles, Rome to Israel, Bangkok to New Delhi and more.
In the U.S., Pride Month is a tradition dating back more than a half century, marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York. Stonewall was a brutal attack on the gay community, and that was a time when open displays of homosexuality were frowned upon or even prohibited. Obviously, discrimination and prejudice remain all too common; but today, while different nations celebrate at different times of the year, and in different ways, these photographs make one thing clear: Much has changed.