World in Photos: From New York to New Delhi, how the globe is celebrating Pride

At the close of Pride Month, we use this space to share photographs of celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community — from New York to Los Angeles, Rome to Israel, Bangkok to New Delhi and more.

In the U.S., Pride Month is a tradition dating back more than a half century, marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York. Stonewall was a brutal attack on the gay community, and that was a time when open displays of homosexuality were frowned upon or even prohibited. Obviously, discrimination and prejudice remain all too common; but today, while different nations celebrate at different times of the year, and in different ways, these photographs make one thing clear: Much has changed.

A couple kisses during the Pride parade on Sunday in New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A person holds a rainbow umbrella in front of the Stonewall Inn during the Pride parade on Sunday in New York. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A person in Pride regalia attends the Christopher Street West L.A. Pride Parade on June 12 in Los Angeles. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

A drag queen attends the Pride parade on June 11 in Rome. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

A person holds up a Pride flag during the Pride parade on June 11 in Rome. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

People participate in a Pride parade on June 10 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Thai drag queens perform and throw confetti on June 5 in Bangkok. (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

A woman poses for a picture in front of a Pride-decorated tree at Deer Park on June 11 in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images)

Riders celebrate during the 52nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday in San Francisco. (Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Participants march in the Rainbow Pride Parade on April 24 in Tokyo. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Revelers participate in Rainbow Parade as part of Pride Month on June 11 in Vienna. (Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images)

A bus decorated with a Pride flag drives during the Pride parade on June 4 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images)

People take part in the Equality March in Gdansk, Poland, on May 28. (Piotr Lapinski/NurPhoto/Getty Images)