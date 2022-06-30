The Ukraine War in data: $4.6 billion in military aid

American pledges of aid for Ukraine have come so regularly since the war began that it can be difficult to grasp the overall scale of assistance. As President Joe Biden and the other leaders of the G-7 alliance meet this week, it seemed a good moment to step back and reflect on that scale.

The U.S. has allocated more than $5.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration; $4.6 billion of that has come in the four months since the war began.

To put these figures in some perspective: Among top recipients of annual U.S. military assistance in 2020, Israel received $3.3 billion; Afghanistan received $2.8 billion; Egypt received $1.3 billion. The totality of U.S. military aid — to 157 nations — amounted to $11.6 billion. The Ukraine military outlay is now more than one-third of that figure — and we are only halfway into this year.

There are almost certainly more pledges and shipments of weapons to come. As Grid reported this week, the war will likely grind on for months, the U.S. has said repeatedly it intends to support Ukraine in reversing Russian aggression, and military aid to Ukraine is that rare thing in Washington at the moment: a matter of bipartisan support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grid’s reporting is based on the best available data and reporting; in some cases, we explained a range of figures or the reason we chose one over another. We originally published this document on March 24 and will update it every Thursday as long as the war persists.

Civilians killed: at least 4,700 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead vs. wounded. The United Nations’ estimate of civilians killed is now more than 4,700, but it consistently adds that the figure is an undercount, as is its estimate of total casualties given as more than 10,000. (updated June 27; source, source)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: 10,000 to 11,000

On June 10, top advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the war began. U.S. intelligence officials have put the number at 5,500 to 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion. Also on June 10, a presidential adviser said that Ukraine was losing as many as 200 soldiers each day. (updated June 15; source, source)

Russian soldiers killed: 1,351 to 27,000

Ukraine has raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to 27,000. NATO has estimated Russian troop losses at between 7,000 and 15,000. Russian officials earlier claimed 1,351 troop losses, though spokesman Dimitry Peskov said there have been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.” (updated May 25; source, source, source)

Russian generals killed: 8 to 13

A retired Russian general was reportedly shot down over Luhansk in late May — by Ukrainian counts the 13th Russian general to be killed in Ukraine. Previously, the Defense Intelligence Agency reported that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Joshua Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (updated May 25; source, source)

ADVERTISEMENT

Total displaced Ukrainians: at least 12 million

There are more than 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees reported in other European countries currently. The International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians, in late May, found just over 7 million, a decline from the early May estimate of more than 8 million. (updated June 29; source, source)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: 7.1 million

An overview of the violence





Attacks on healthcare facilities: 302

Global food markets: Wheat prices increase 11 percent since invasion

Grid coverage this week

Learn more: Grid’s 360s on the Ukraine War