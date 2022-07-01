World in photos: Where the earth is burning

In the wake of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, which limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate CO2 emissions from power plants, the immediate questions involve climate change and American efforts to curb this country’s emissions. The ruling calls into question whether the U.S. will be able to reach its targets reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and thus its contribution to the global effort to fight the ravages of climate change.
The news also reminds us of certain corners of the planet that have been feeling the heat — literally — in recent months. Hence this collection of photographs from around the world, as people suffer the consequences and seek relief. One baking day or week can rarely be tied directly to climate change, but the aggregate warming trends are unmistakable. And the impact has been made clear by a reading of the mercury lately: 102 degrees in Poland, 109 in Spain, 114 in southern California, and those women huddled under an umbrella? They were walking home from a market in Allahabad, India, on an afternoon when the temperatures reached 116 degrees.