Seeking relief from extreme heat across the globe: World in photos

How has Putin already lost the war in Ukraine?

Sign up for our Grid Today newsletterarrow
World in photos: Where the earth is burning

Local commuters hold an umbrella during a massive heatwave in Allahabad, India, on June 7.

Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the wake of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, which limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate CO2 emissions from power plants, the immediate questions involve climate change and American efforts to curb this country’s emissions. The ruling calls into question whether the U.S. will be able to reach its targets reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and thus its contribution to the global effort to fight the ravages of climate change.

The news also reminds us of certain corners of the planet that have been feeling the heat — literally — in recent months. Hence this collection of photographs from around the world, as people suffer the consequences and seek relief. One baking day or week can rarely be tied directly to climate change, but the aggregate warming trends are unmistakable. And the impact has been made clear by a reading of the mercury lately: 102 degrees in Poland, 109 in Spain, 114 in southern California, and those women huddled under an umbrella? They were walking home from a market in Allahabad, India, on an afternoon when the temperatures reached 116 degrees.

A thermometer displays a temperature close to 40 degrees Celsius in the sun on June 19 in Rzeszow, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

16 June 2022, Spain, Palma: A woman crosses a street and covers herself with a fan in Palma de Mallorca during a heat wave. In Mallorca yellow alert was declared because of high temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius and a UV value of 11. Photo: Clara Margais/dpa (Photo by Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A woman crosses a street and covers herself with a fan during a heat wave in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on June 16. (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

16 June 2022, Spain, Palma: A dog refreshes itself in the fountains of the park "Parc de ses estacions" in Palma de Mallorca during the heat wave. In Mallorca yellow alert was declared because of high temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius and a UV value of 11. Photo: Clara Margais/dpa (Photo by Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A dog refreshes itself in a park fountain during the heat wave in Palma de Mallorca on June 16. (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A firefighter operates at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, Spain, on June 18. (CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Veronica and Maria Sanchez play at a water park as the temperature reaches 115 degrees on June 12 in Imperial, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Local commuters pass through massive heatwave during a hot day at sangam in Allahabad on June 7,2022. As the mercury level continues , heat wave conditions intensified in many parts of Uttar Pradesh with maximum tempreture of 46 degree in Allahabad . (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Local commuters hold an umbrella during a massive heatwave in Allahabad, India, on June 7. (Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A man walks across a patch of parched riverbed of Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi on June 28. (SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MAY 12: A Pakistani man cools off in Angoori Stream during hot weather in Islamabad, Pakistan on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Pakistani man cools off in the Angoori Stream during hot weather in Islamabad on May 12. (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Small amounts of water move through the parched river bed of the Gardon near the Saint-Nicolas de Campagnac bridge in Saint-Anastasie, France, after a heat wave hit on June 20. (PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk on a street as heatwave hits Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoyu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A woman shields herself with an umbrella as a heat wave hits Tokyo on Sunday. (Zhang Xiaoyu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A child jumps close to a fountain during a hot summer day in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A man cools off in a fountain in the Lustgarten on June 18 in Berlin. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

a man is seen drinking water on the Rhine Boulevard at summer heat temperature around 30 degrees Celsius in Cologne, Germany on May 18, 2022 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A man drinks water on the Rhine Boulevard at summer temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius in Cologne, Germany, on May 18. (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Tom Nagorski
    Tom Nagorski

    Global Editor

    Tom Nagorski is the global editor at Grid, where he oversees our coverage of global security, U.S.-China relations, migration trends, global economics and U.S. foreign policy.

  • Jake Garcia
    Jake Garcia

    Associate Producer, Multimedia

    Jake Garcia is a documentary filmmaker and multimedia producer for Grid.