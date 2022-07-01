World in photos: Where the earth is burning

In the wake of Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, which limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate CO2 emissions from power plants, the immediate questions involve climate change and American efforts to curb this country’s emissions. The ruling calls into question whether the U.S. will be able to reach its targets reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and thus its contribution to the global effort to fight the ravages of climate change.

The news also reminds us of certain corners of the planet that have been feeling the heat — literally — in recent months. Hence this collection of photographs from around the world, as people suffer the consequences and seek relief. One baking day or week can rarely be tied directly to climate change, but the aggregate warming trends are unmistakable. And the impact has been made clear by a reading of the mercury lately: 102 degrees in Poland, 109 in Spain, 114 in southern California, and those women huddled under an umbrella? They were walking home from a market in Allahabad, India, on an afternoon when the temperatures reached 116 degrees.

A thermometer displays a temperature close to 40 degrees Celsius in the sun on June 19 in Rzeszow, Poland. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A woman crosses a street and covers herself with a fan during a heat wave in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on June 16. (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A dog refreshes itself in a park fountain during the heat wave in Palma de Mallorca on June 16. (Clara Margais/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A firefighter operates at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, Spain, on June 18. (CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Veronica and Maria Sanchez play at a water park as the temperature reaches 115 degrees on June 12 in Imperial, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Local commuters hold an umbrella during a massive heatwave in Allahabad, India, on June 7. (Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A man walks across a patch of parched riverbed of Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi on June 28. (SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pakistani man cools off in the Angoori Stream during hot weather in Islamabad on May 12. (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Small amounts of water move through the parched river bed of the Gardon near the Saint-Nicolas de Campagnac bridge in Saint-Anastasie, France, after a heat wave hit on June 20. (PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman shields herself with an umbrella as a heat wave hits Tokyo on Sunday. (Zhang Xiaoyu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A child jumps close to a fountain during a hot summer day in downtown Moscow on Tuesday. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A man cools off in a fountain in the Lustgarten on June 18 in Berlin. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)