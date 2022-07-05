The Fourth of July 2022, a day of violence and fear in America

Content warning: This report contains a potentially disturbing image of a civilian body.
This year, July Fourth was marred by gun violence, leaving Americans physically and mentally harmed.
A shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, left seven dead and at least 47 injured.
Authorities in Philadelphia are still unsure as to whether the bullets fired there were shot in attack or in jubilation, but the result was the same: two wounded and hundreds fleeing in terror, with many promising to never attend a public event again because the risk of being slaughtered is too constant.
Authorities in Orlando now state no bullets were fired at all when people at a celebration heard what sounded like a shot fired, but the crowds there didn’t wait for confirmation before beginning to scream and scatter.
These photos of the Highland Park aftermath show another familiar scene we all now witness on a regular basis: scattered belongings, crime scene tape, body armor, a manhunt. Reports from the scene say that the children trained in active shooter drills showed the adults how we live now: how to duck and cover, how to evacuate, how to get out of the line of fire. The medical professionals on the scene told us how they work now: facing scenes of shocking carnage alongside the hastily abandoned parade route. Those injured and those now grieving loved ones are already becoming targets for the tireless influencers of the “false flag” cottage industry. And many of those reeling from the events of the day will likely soon do the one thing they feel will protect them in such uncertain times: go out and buy a gun.