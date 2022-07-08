World in Photos: Why farmers in the Netherlands are trying to shut the country down

The anti-government convoy movement has arrived in the Netherlands, sparked by an ongoing parliamentary debate about reducing nitrogen emissions from the agricultural sector to meet EU guidelines — and, much like previous convoys in Canada and the U.S., it has gradually become a rallying cry for sundry other grievances.

Dutch farmers are key to making their country the largest exporter of meat in the EU, but proposed plans to lessen the volume of production to reduce levels of nitrogen pollution have many of them worried that their way of life is at risk.

Recent protests have aimed to block highways, shut down a major airport and stop distribution of food shipments to supermarkets. Tractors and other farm equipment have been used to create blockades and circumvent attempts at crowd control, with the Dutch government facing questions about an incident of police firing shots at protesters.

In recent days, the cause has been embraced by not only Dutch politician Geert Wilders and his far-right Party for Freedom, but also far-right movements around the globe, and the protests have swelled to include advocates of various anti-government causes, from anti-vaccination to viral conspiracy theories about secret plots for the EU to turn seized Dutch farmland into either automated authoritarian supercities or unlivable ghettos.

Meanwhile, calls for supporters to donate to the movement are directing people to fundraising sites of unknown provenance, similar to those investigated by Grid earlier this year. Perhaps one element of the Dutch protests that makes them distinct is that they are specifically a form of resistance to climate policy, and therefore offer many countries (including Germany and Poland, where this movement is already spreading) a potential glimpse into their own futures as they attempt to prepare for global temperatures to continue rising.

Demonstrators of the group "Samen voor Nederland" (Together for the Netherlands) march in solidarity with farmers and against the Dutch government's plans to cut nitrogen emissions, in the center of Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Sunday. (ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Farmers gather during a protest against the government's plan to curb nitrogen pollution by 70 percent by 2030, in Stroe, Netherlands, on June 22. (SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Policemen disperse and arrest protesters during a farmers' protest against the cabinet's proposed nitrogen policy in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 28. (LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Farmers take part in a blockade of the A67 to protest against government plans that may require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock at Hapert, Netherlands, on Monday. (ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Farmers gather with their vehicles next to a Germany-Netherlands border sign during a protest against the Dutch Government's nitrogen plans on the A1 highway, near Rijssen, Netherlands, on June 29. (VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Farmers block the access to a Jumbo distribution center during a demonstration against the government's far-reaching plans to cut nitrogen emissions in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, on Monday. (ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Mayor Kees van Rooij of Meierijstad meets with farmers during a demonstration in Veghel, Netherlands, on Monday. (ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Concerned farmers sit in the public gallery as they attend the votes in the House of Representatives in The Hague on June 28. (LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Far-right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders visits a farm before a farmers' protest in Stroe, Netherlands, on June 22. (BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)