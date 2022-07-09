I watched Boris Johnson’s rise and fall like a slow-moving car wreck

To many of us in Britain, everything about Boris Johnson always felt inevitable.

His downfall over the past week certainly felt like it, even if he couldn’t see it at first. By Wednesday night, the only person in the country who thought Boris Johnson could remain Prime Minister was Boris Johnson. He finally relented on Thursday morning, deigning to inform the nation of his decision at lunchtime.

His inescapability was a strength at first; he was a journalist, then he was elected to Parliament; he lost a spokesperson job for having an affair and lying about it, but it didn’t matter.

He became the mayor of London after that, was reelected, then joined Parliament again; everyone knew by then that he would be prime minister one day. It nearly happened in 2016; then it didn’t, as he was stabbed in the back by his Brexit ally Michael Gove. (Johnson actually sacked Gove from his cabinet earlier this week, so he did get his revenge six years later, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.)

In 2017 and 2018, Boris haunted Parliament like a boisterous ghost; he wrote op-eds, gave speeches, offered a nudge and a wink to anyone who asked about his ambitions. In 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May stood down, and what was always going to take place finally did. I remember talking to a former adviser to a government minister that summer. This person had voted for Johnson in the leadership contest, as Conservative members were tasked with picking the new prime minister, and I asked why they had done so.

“Oh, I loathe the man,” they said, “but we can’t move on as a party until he’s had his go; he’s a boil we have to lance.” Johnson waltzed into No. 10 Downing St. a few weeks later, because he was always going to.

When his go finally came to an end on Thursday morning, the speech he gave was, in turns, breezy and bitter: the words of a man unconvinced by his own defeat. Watching it felt like watching a man neck-deep in quicksand conceding that “yes, it is possible I might be drowning, ah well, how irksome, toodle-oo.”

It should have felt like relief, but it didn’t. Johnson is, after all, remaining in place for the next few months, until the party has agreed on a replacement. It is not, for that matter, what the party wanted — many members of Parliament (MPs) argued a different member of their group should do the job in the meantime, but instead, one last time, King Boris got what he wanted.

It should have felt like relief because the last three years were exasperating. That’s the thing with the inevitable: Sometimes it feels like a slow-motion car crash. Having Johnson as prime minister meant watching the wall or the bollard get closer and closer and powerlessly waiting for the impact, again and again. How did he get away with it for so long?

“The guy has a superpower,” Hugo Rifkind wrote earlier this year. “He twists reality. He slows it down and stretches it out, until his own terrible mistakes become mundane, part of the landscape, like grass or hills, and even mentioning them makes you sound like a nag and a bore.”

He is, in that respect, not unlike Donald Trump. Many have made that comparison over the years, and it is true that the two men have some things in common. I thought about this, and about Rifkind’s column, when I talked to political journalist Rob Hutton for this piece.

He mentioned that Johnson did always have a taste for breaking the rules when it suited him, with little regard for the consequences. A clear example is the royal family, with whom Westminster has an odd but heavily codified relationship. The queen is technically involved in the running of the country but, in practice, does little beyond rubber-stamping.

“The one overarching rule of all British constitutional politics is that you don’t embarrass the queen,” Hutton said.

Clearly, that did not matter a whole lot to Johnson. Earlier this week, he refused to deny having considered asking the queen to dissolve Parliament — a requirement if he wanted to call an early election, essentially asking the public to save his job, at least for a while longer. By threatening to go to the country at a point when the Conservative Party is behind in the polls, Johnson hoped he could force his parliamentarians to keep backing him.

“If you had asked me before 2019 what would happen if a prime minister wanted to threaten to call an election just because their party was trying to get rid of them, I would have said: ‘The cabinet secretary would rugby-tackle him as he headed to the palace. If that didn’t work, the queen’s private secretary would get someone to shoot him outside,’” Hutton added. “But then they did it. They brought the queen into the middle of Brexit in 2019 — by lying to her!”

Hutton was talking about the prorogation of Parliament, in which Johnson got the queen to effectively suspend Parliament for a month so he could do whatever he wanted with Brexit — but I had to double-check. I’d even forgotten the U.K. supreme court had found the move to be unlawful, meaning that Parliament just reopened after a few days, as if nothing had happened.

That is what Prime Minister Boris Johnson does to you: So much happens that you become quite good at forgetting scandals the moment after they’ve happened. You would just be angry all the time otherwise. (Americans, of course, may be reading this with weary recognition.)

As British journalist and author Justin Quirk told me, “Johnson and Trump are clearly on the same continuum — disregard for authority and conventions, a lifetime spent in a consequence-free bubble and the idea that any sort of restraining impulses do not apply to them.”

“But a crucial dividing line between the two mindsets is that Trump, like Slobodan Milosevic, could make people who were essentially at the top of the pile feel angry, whereas Johnson, like Silvio Berlusconi, could make people in a declining country feel good,” he added.





By promising sunlit uplands to the citizens of a country ill at ease with itself, Johnson was able to sell himself to voters not traditionally seen as Conservative. Sure, the exit from the European Union was economically tough, and sure, the pandemic could have been dealt with better, but isn’t that jolly old chap entertaining?

Isn’t his messy hair quite endearing? Aren’t his inappropriate quips amusing? Isn’t it funny that, when he was caught having that affair, he called the allegations “an inverted pyramid of piffle,” even though they were entirely correct?

Crucially, it didn’t matter that his relationship with the truth was often quite a loose one. Those who liked him knew that he was not to be taken entirely seriously. That was always part of his appeal, even if it later proved to play a part in his downfall.

“His great skill was his ability to always look out of the corner of his eye to voters [as if to] say, ‘Isn’t it ridiculous that I have to come out and say this stuff?’” Hutton said. “That was part of the charm; you’re in on a joke.”

“It stopped working when the voters realized that they were the target of the joke. That’s what happened around Partygate; people thought, ‘Hang on. I couldn’t go see my dying wife in hospital. I didn’t realize that was a joke, too.’”

When newspapers revealed that staff and advisers in No. 10 had been partying throughout the lockdowns while telling everyone to stay at home, all hell broke loose. The Conservatives tanked in the polls, and it looked like the beginning of the end. It was and it wasn’t; for months afterward, a majority of Johnson’s parliamentary party still stood by him.

What they needed, in the end, was their own internal Partygate. It began when the Sun revealed that Chris Pincher, one of the ministers tasked with keeping MPs in check, had drunkenly groped two men at an event. Few people in Westminster were surprised; Pincher had long been one of those men rumored to frequently misbehave.

In fact, it soon arose that Johnson had been told of previous allegations against Pincher but still decided to promote him in a ministerial reshuffle. No. 10 spokespeople tried to fight back by saying that Johnson had merely forgotten about the allegations, but it didn’t float. Multiple MPs had personally told the prime minister not to appoint Pincher to the role.

As always with Johnson, there was a joke, but they weren’t in on it anymore. This time, the MPs were the target. They were lied to about Pincher; they were told to go to the press and repeat those lies to everyone else. That’s when the dam broke, really — when the end of Boris Johnson became inevitable. He makes people feel good until he doesn’t.

It is frustrating that he got what he wanted, but it is pleasing that it ended poorly. He was always going to win, and he was always going to screw it up; that’s the Boris Johnson way, a great strength and a great weakness all at once.

It isn’t clear what Johnson will do next, now that the prophecy has been fulfilled. I am not sure much of Britain cares. That is something his philandering past has surely prepared him for; sometimes people do welcome you into their bed, but Christ, in the end they’re pleased to see you go.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.