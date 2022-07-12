Out-of-this-world in photos: Groundbreaking Webb telescope images reveal moments from the birth of the universe

They are called “deep field” images — a technical term that hardly captures the brilliance of what NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just given astronomers — and all the rest of us on planet Earth. For now at least, we should perhaps call this post “the universe in photos.”
The JWST was launched a little over six months ago, on Christmas Day, and its first offerings are both breathtaking to behold and mind-boggling to consider — a kind of telescopic time machine. What we are looking at are moments from the early days of the universe. Clusters of galaxies, some 4 billion light-years away. For astronomers, these and other images to come will provide a staggering trove of new and valuable information. For the rest of humanity, the photographs offer a reminder of just how small our planet is, and how relatively brief our time here will be, in the cosmic scheme of things.