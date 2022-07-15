The world in photos: China — hotter than ever

The world is seeing more frequent heat waves, in more corners of the globe, but this week’s extreme heat across more than half of China merits a special mention. More than 80 Chinese cities have experienced heat warnings; some 900 million people have been affected, according to the country’s National Climate Center; and 70 weather stations have recorded record-high temperatures — including one in Shanghai, where the mercury hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

This curation of photos looks at how communities and residents in China are coping — buying up blocks of ice, jamming water parks and heading for air-raid shelters. That’s right — air-raid shelters. In Nanjing, where some 1,000 shelters were built in the 1970s as tensions with the Soviet Union ran high, Sixth Tone reports that people are sheltering not from bombs but from the baking sun. Local officials have stocked these underground refuges with cold drinks, television screens and medical aid, while the national government has ordered a halt on all outdoor work when temperatures reach 104 degrees.

Finally, pity the covid-19 workers in these places. China continues to impose its strict “zero-covid” measures, and so there are still lots of people wearing the full hazmat suits of the covid testers and other healthcare workers. Chinese social media has featured images of these workers in several of the cities affected by the current heat wave. They may be among the most relieved to know that the current broil is expected to ease next week.

A thermometer shows the surface temperature has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in Yichang, China, on Thursday. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Air conditioner units are seen on the exterior of a hospital during the heat wave on Thursday in Chongqing, China. (DYL/VCG via Getty Images)

A worker moves ice at an ice factory in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday. On the same day, the Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory issued the first red alert for high temperature this year. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A girl holding a portable electric fan walks on the street amid high temperatures on Wednesday in Chongqing. (He Penglei/China News Service via Getty Images)

Children play with soap bubbles at a kindergarten on Tuesday in Nanjing, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

A man shields himself with a fan against a heat wave on Thursday in Chongqing. (He Penglei/China News Service via Getty Images)

A man washes his face to cool off during the city's highest recorded temperature since 1873 on Wednesday in Shanghai. (Yin Liqin/China News Service via Getty Images)

Tourists enjoy cooling air at the Yuyuan Garden during a hot summer day on June 28 in Shanghai. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

People walk into the Beijiyan Civil Air Defense Project, a bomb shelter, in Nanjing on Sunday. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

People cool off at the Beijiyan air-raid shelter in Nanjing on Sunday. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Tourists crowd at a bathing beach to cool off during a hot summer day on July 9 in Dalian, China. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

An aerial photo shows tourists playing in Beluga Water World on July 3 in Huaian City, China. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Children cool off at a fountain during a hot summer day on Tuesday in Nanning, China. (Chen Guanyan/China News Service via Getty Images)