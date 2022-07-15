The world in photos: China — hotter than ever

The world is seeing more frequent heat waves, in more corners of the globe, but this week’s extreme heat across more than half of China merits a special mention. More than 80 Chinese cities have experienced heat warnings; some 900 million people have been affected, according to the country’s National Climate Center; and 70 weather stations have recorded record-high temperatures — including one in Shanghai, where the mercury hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.
This curation of photos looks at how communities and residents in China are coping — buying up blocks of ice, jamming water parks and heading for air-raid shelters. That’s right — air-raid shelters. In Nanjing, where some 1,000 shelters were built in the 1970s as tensions with the Soviet Union ran high, Sixth Tone reports that people are sheltering not from bombs but from the baking sun. Local officials have stocked these underground refuges with cold drinks, television screens and medical aid, while the national government has ordered a halt on all outdoor work when temperatures reach 104 degrees.
Finally, pity the covid-19 workers in these places. China continues to impose its strict “zero-covid” measures, and so there are still lots of people wearing the full hazmat suits of the covid testers and other healthcare workers. Chinese social media has featured images of these workers in several of the cities affected by the current heat wave. They may be among the most relieved to know that the current broil is expected to ease next week.