World in photos: Sri Lanka’s two weeks of upheaval

On the one hand, the crisis in Sri Lanka is a global story that’s hugely complex in terms of its underlying political and economic causes and implications — but then almost simple in terms of the visceral emotions at its core. Photography often captures such emotions — and certainly the images from the last two weeks in Colombo have done exactly that.

It has been a whirlwind of unrest in the once-thriving South Asian nation — the storming of the presidential palace less than two weeks ago and the upheaval that has followed — culminating Friday with the news that an ally of the hugely unpopular ex-prime minister has been tapped to succeed him in the position. That news hasn’t gone over well, and the anger is still there.

Grid has reported on the economic and political issues in play in Sri Lanka; now, the visual side. Here you will find that passion that’s been so evident — among those who have taken to the streets, those who stormed the inner sanctum of the country’s leaders, a memorial for those who died during the unrest and the fury that came in some quarters in response to Friday’s news. In the case of Sri Lanka, the photos tell a lot of the story.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters participate in an antigovernment demonstration outside the president's office in Colombo on July 9. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest march toward the presidential secretariat office in Colombo on Friday. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The commemoration of those who died during the struggle to oust former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is held on July 16 in Colombo. (Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An antigovernment protester raises a fist at a protest camp site on Friday in Colombo. (Abhishek N.Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Members of Sri Lankan security forces remove a barricade set up by protesters blocking the main gate of the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Friday. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Soldiers stand guard at the presidential secretariat following the announcement of Ranil Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's president on Wednesday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

A demonstrator waves a Sri Lankan flag near police barricades during a protest march toward the presidential secretariat office in Colombo on Friday. (ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

A soldier exits a bus in front of the presidential secretariat on Friday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

People queue to apply for fresh passports outside the immigration and emigration office on Monday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Women sit on a curb as they wait to apply for fresh passports outside the immigration and emigration office on Monday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

People react in protest to the announcement of newly elected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday in Colombo. (Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Sri Lankan antigovernment protesters try to set fire to effigy of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a protest in Colombo on Tuesday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)