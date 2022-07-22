World in photos: Sri Lanka’s two weeks of upheaval

On the one hand, the crisis in Sri Lanka is a global story that’s hugely complex in terms of its underlying political and economic causes and implications — but then almost simple in terms of the visceral emotions at its core. Photography often captures such emotions — and certainly the images from the last two weeks in Colombo have done exactly that.
It has been a whirlwind of unrest in the once-thriving South Asian nation — the storming of the presidential palace less than two weeks ago and the upheaval that has followed — culminating Friday with the news that an ally of the hugely unpopular ex-prime minister has been tapped to succeed him in the position. That news hasn’t gone over well, and the anger is still there.
Grid has reported on the economic and political issues in play in Sri Lanka; now, the visual side. Here you will find that passion that’s been so evident — among those who have taken to the streets, those who stormed the inner sanctum of the country’s leaders, a memorial for those who died during the unrest and the fury that came in some quarters in response to Friday’s news. In the case of Sri Lanka, the photos tell a lot of the story.