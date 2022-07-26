World in photos: The pope and Canada’s Indigenous peoples — a historic apology

For all the damage done by colonizers to the colonized in the course of human history, few world leaders have offered full, formal and public words of contrition to the victims. Which may explain why — though the trip was long anticipated — Pope Francis’ visit to Canada this week has stirred so much global attention. The papal trip has also brought a series of arresting visual moments.

Francis traveled to Maskwacis in Alberta on Monday, where he gave a sweeping and emotional apology to Canada’s Indigenous people, sitting in a traditional pow wow circle and acknowledging a terrible history.

“I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” Francis said. He added that he was “deeply sorry” for the Catholic Church’s role in fostering a “colonizing mentality” and for the “forced assimilation” that was a feature of church-run residential schools on Indigenous lands.

Beginning in the late 19th century, some of those schools became known for the abuse of Indigenous children, many of whom were forcibly separated from their families. In 2015, Canada’s National Center for Truth and Reconciliation described what had happened at these schools as “cultural genocide.” Last year, nearly 1,000 unmarked graves were uncovered on the old school grounds.

Pope Francis had apologized to representatives of Canada’s Indigenous people at the Vatican in April. This week, he did so in a more public way, to the broader community, on their soil. And he called for further investigations into what had happened there. “Begging pardon,” he said, “is not the end of the matter.”

Bishops departing the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples are reflected in a rain puddle in Edmonton, Canada, on Monday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis waves to onlookers as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, where he met with members of the Indigenous community in Edmonton on Monday. (Lincoln Ho/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Gerald Gladue holds a photo of his mother, Jeannie Gladue, a residential school survivor, while waiting for Pope Francis to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton on Monday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A member of the Indigenous community helps display a memorial banner, which was the first national, public record of the names of the children who did not return home from the residential schools across Canada, as Pope Francis arrives at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Canada, on Monday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Indigenous community gather, one holding a two spirit transgender pride flag, as Pope Francis visits Muskwa Park in Maskwacis on Monday. (Lincoln Ho/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Members of the Montana First Nation participate in the traditional entrance of Indigenous leaders prior to the arrival of Pope Francis at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis on Monday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis, center, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, take part in a welcoming ceremony for the pope at Edmonton International Airport in Alberta Province on Sunday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis speaks with a member of an Indigenous tribe during his welcoming ceremony at Edmonton International Airport on Sunday. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis speaks to members of the Indigenous community at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis on Monday. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him following his apology during his visit to Maskwacis on Monday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

A man covers his face with his hand as Pope Francis issues an apology for the treatment of First Nations in Canada's Residential School system during his visit to Maskwacis on Monday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)