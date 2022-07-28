The Ukraine War in data: 869 attacks on healthcare facilities

On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces attacked a hospital in the eastern Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, killing four people and wounding 10 others. The next day, a children’s hospital and cancer center were hit in other parts of the country. Perhaps the most memorable attack on the country’s healthcare infrastructure came in March, when a Russian missile struck a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Seventeen hospital workers and patients were wounded; a pregnant woman died from her injuries.

This week, as war entered its sixth month, the Ukrainian government gave an assessment of the toll war has taken on the nation’s healthcare system — caregivers and facilities both.

According to Ukraine’s health ministry, 18 medical workers have been killed and more than 50 injured since the war began; 746 medical facilities have been damaged by Russian attacks — an additional 123 facilities have been completely destroyed. The ministry also offered data on how the gravely wounded continue to receive urgent care; an average of four evacuation flights per week transport Ukrainians abroad for medical treatment. To date, 1,274 Ukrainians have been medevaced for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the health ministry cited its findings as proof of a “targeted destruction of the medical infrastructure.”





Grid’s reporting is based on the best available data and reporting; in some cases, we explained a range of figures or the reason we chose one over another. We originally published this document on March 24 and will update it every Thursday as long as the war persists.

Civilians killed: at least 5,200 (probably thousands more)

On June 7, a Ukrainian official said at least 40,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed or wounded since the war began. The official offered no breakdown of dead vs. wounded. The United Nations’ latest estimate of civilians killed is more than 5,200, but it consistently adds that the figure is an undercount, as is its estimate of total casualties given as more than 10,000. (updated July 25; source, source)

Ukrainian soldiers killed: 10,000 to 11,000

On June 10, top advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated that 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the war began. U.S. intelligence officials have put the number at 5,500 to 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion. Also on June 10, a presidential adviser said that Ukraine was losing as many as 200 soldiers each day. (updated June 15; source, source)

Russian soldiers killed: 1,351 to 27,000

Ukraine has raised its estimate of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict to 27,000. NATO has estimated Russian troop losses at between 7,000 and 15,000. Russian officials earlier claimed 1,351 troop losses, though spokesman Dimitry Peskov said there have been “significant losses of troops, and it’s a huge tragedy for us.” (updated May 25; source, source, source)

Russian generals killed: 8 to 13

A retired Russian general was reportedly shot down over Luhansk in late May — by Ukrainian counts the 13th Russian general to be killed in Ukraine. Previously, the Defense Intelligence Agency reported that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine. Grid’s Tom Nagorski and Joshua Keating previously reported on the possible explanations for this “inconceivable” toll: poor communications and command-and-control structures within the Russian military. (updated May 25; source, source)

Total displaced Ukrainians: at least 12 million

There are more than 6.1 million Ukrainian refugees reported in other European countries currently. U.N. data indicates that more than 9.9 million have crossed the border since the start of the war, but millions have returned home, largely from Poland, as Nikhil Kumar and Kseniia Lisnycha reported last week. The International Organization for Migration’s latest survey of internally displaced Ukrainians, in late June, found more Ukrainians returning home from within Ukraine, but more than 6 million remain displaced. (updated July 26; source, source)

Internally displaced Ukrainians: at least 6.2 million

An overview of the violence





Global food markets: Wheat prices decrease 11 percent since invasion, after weeks of fluctuation

