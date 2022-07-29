World in photos: A summer haven for Ukrainian children in the midst of war

This curation of photographs comes from one place, via one photographer, and it offers something rare: a spirit-lifting story from Ukraine.

Each of these pictures was taken at the 7Fields summer camp near Zalissia National Nature Park, just outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The camp has provided a haven for children of families displaced from other parts of Ukraine since the Russian invasion — people who have fled their homes but chosen to remain in the country. It’s one of several efforts to care for children in these circumstances; 7Fields aims to support 300 children between the ages of 7 and 15. The overall figure of displaced Ukrainians is more than 6 million.

The kids at 7Fields spend their days as any other campers might — swimming, playing tennis and soccer, taking classes in chess and arts and crafts, and so forth. Unlike most summer campers around the world, there are regular therapy sessions as well.

Thanks to Alexey Furman for his evocative photos.





A boy closes his suitcase at the 7Fields camp near Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 20. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Children unpack on bunk beds at camp on June 20 near Kyiv, Ukraine. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Children lie in bean bag chairs on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Children watch a fire show while sitting on a fence on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Boys play soccer at camp on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A girl sits by a stuffed toy on the playground on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Oksana Volzhyna, director of the 7Fields summer camp, talks to the newly arrived children on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A boy lies on rubber boards on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A girl throws a ball during an outside activity at camp on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Children play on the camp playground on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Girls sit on the bench as others participate in outside activities on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A boy smiles as he plays on the playground on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

A girl picks flowers on June 20 near Kyiv. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)







