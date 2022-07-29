World in photos: A summer haven for Ukrainian children in the midst of war

This curation of photographs comes from one place, via one photographer, and it offers something rare: a spirit-lifting story from Ukraine.
Each of these pictures was taken at the 7Fields summer camp near Zalissia National Nature Park, just outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The camp has provided a haven for children of families displaced from other parts of Ukraine since the Russian invasion — people who have fled their homes but chosen to remain in the country. It’s one of several efforts to care for children in these circumstances; 7Fields aims to support 300 children between the ages of 7 and 15. The overall figure of displaced Ukrainians is more than 6 million.
The kids at 7Fields spend their days as any other campers might — swimming, playing tennis and soccer, taking classes in chess and arts and crafts, and so forth. Unlike most summer campers around the world, there are regular therapy sessions as well.