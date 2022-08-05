World in Photos: Scenes from Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

In the end, the visit lasted less than 20 hours. A blink, really, for a trip that has been the subject of speculation and tension for weeks, and which may have a profound and long-lasting impact.

These photos cover House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan, the response she received there and the fury it has brought from China — in rhetorical terms and in its military response as well. The latter is taking the form of air and naval exercises that are among the largest in scale and closest in proximity to Taiwan of any prior Chinese drills in the Taiwan Strait. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force flew more than 20 war planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and the Taiwanese responded with planes of their own. There have been no outright confrontations, but the tensions have rarely been higher.

“We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan, and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Pelosi said at her meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. “Now more than ever, American solidarity with Taiwan is crucial. That’s the message we’re bringing here.” But as Grid has reported, the message was not in sync with the White House, and its timing — if not the visit itself — was questioned by several leading experts on Taiwan and U.S.-China relations.

The exercises aren’t over — nor are the broader “aftershocks” of the visit, as Grid’s China Reporter Lili Pike called them. For now, these photos provide a sense of Pelosi’s visit and consequences they have already set in motion.

China sent warships and aircraft into waters near Taiwan on Friday despite growing international criticism of its military exercises, including a call from Japan’s leader to stop them immediately.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan called for the halt after meeting in Tokyo with Pelosi, whose high-profile visit to Taiwan this week infuriated China and led to the military drills. On Thursday, five missiles fired by China landed in waters claimed by Japan for its exclusive economic use.

Kishida said the drills were having “a serious impact on the peace and stability of the region and the world,” Kyodo News reported.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center left, speaks to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, after arriving at the president's office on Wednesday in Taipei, Taiwan. (Handout/Getty Images)

Locals wait for the plane carrying Pelosi to take off from Taipei Songshan Airport on Wednesday in Taipei. (Rai/Getty Images)

Pro-Beijing protesters rip up a U.S. flag at a protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong on Wednesday. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

A large screen on a building showing promotion for the Chinese People's Liberation Army is seen behind cyclists in Beijing on Thursday. (NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A pro-China supporter steps on a defaced photo of Pelosi during a protest against her visit to Taiwan outside the U.S. Consulate on Wednesday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Television broadcasts news about Pelosi at a local restaurant on Tuesday in Taipei. (ANNABELLE CHIH/Getty Images)

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Pelosi's visit on Tuesday in Taipei. (ANNABELLE CHIH/Getty Images)

A television in a restaurant shows a missile being launched during military exercises being held by China around the island of Taiwan, in Hong Kong on Thursday. (ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducts long-range live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. (Lai Qiaoquan/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

A missile is launched by the rocket force of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, targeting designated maritime areas to the east of Taiwan on Thursday. (Wang Yi/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan Island, one of mainland China's closest points from Taiwan, on Thursday. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)