World in Photos: Kenya votes

Reports from Kenya have suggested a certain voter apathy in this year’s general election campaign — only 22.1 million of the nation’s roughly 55 million people have registered to vote — but photos from the country Tuesday suggest an electorate that is passionate about the ballot and the issues at hand.

There have been long lines at polling stations since the day broke across Kenya, in villages and the nation’s largest cities alike — as Kenyans vote for a new president and members of Parliament.

The front-runners for the presidency are a pair of long-standing politicians: the former prime minister Raila Odinga, 77, and current deputy president, William Ruto, 55. Odinga leads the One Kenya Coalition and is hoping the fifth time might be the charm; he has run in four previous elections. It’s a first try for Ruto, who heads the Kenya Kwanza alliance. The vote comes in the wake of a campaign dominated by charges of corruption against both sides, as well as unemployment and rising costs of living.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has held two five-year terms — and as in the U.S., Kenya’s constitution allows no third term. Kenyatta has backed Odinga — despite the fact that he hails from the opposition party.

These photos are snapshots of the vote — and that passion — taken from just a few of the more than 46,000 polling stations that are open.

To win the presidential race in the first round, a candidate must win more than half of all the votes counted across the country — and at least a quarter of the votes counted in a minimum of 24 counties.

Along with the passion have come pledges from all sides to respect the result.

“I think for the first time in the history of multi-party democracy in Kenya, all the candidates have undertaken that they will accept the outcome of the results,” Ruto told the BBC.

People post their votes into ballot boxes at a polling station in Kibera Primary School on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Prisoners look on after casting their ballots during Kenya's general election in Kisumu, Kenya, on Tuesday. (BRIAN ONGORO/AFP via Getty Images)

People queue at a polling station in Kibera Primary School on Tuesday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

An election official verifies a voter's information on the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System at a polling station in Kawangware, Kenya, on Tuesday. (PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

A Kenya police officer allows a woman to gain access to a polling station while denying entrance to another man following tensions between voters and police officers in the informal settlement of Huruma in Nairobi on Tuesday. (LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga leaves a polling station in Kibera Primary School after casting his vote on Tuesday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Presidential candidate of the Kenya Kwanza political party coalition, Deputy President William Ruto, flanked by his wife, speaks to the media after casting his ballot during Kenya's general election at the Kosachei Primary School polling station in Sugoi, Kenya, on Tuesday. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Odinga moves through a crowd of supporters and journalists as he leaves after casting his ballot during Kenya's general election at a polling station in the informal Kibera settlement near Nairobi on Tuesday. (GORDWIN ODHIAMBO/AFP via Getty Images)

A Kenya police officer monitors the access to a polling station at the Huruma Lions in Nairobi on Tuesday. (LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)

People look for names on voting registers posted at a polling station in Kibera Primary School on Tuesday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

A voter arrives in style, carried by a human chariot, during Kenya's general election in Kibera on Tuesday. (GORDWIN ODHIAMBO/AFP via Getty Images)

An argument breaks out at a polling station in Kibera Primary School on Tuesday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

A voter's finger is marked with indelible ink after voting on Tuesday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Men watch live news aired on a public projector on the eve of a presidential election on Monday in Nairobi. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)