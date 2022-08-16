World in photos: India and Pakistan mark 75 years of independence with celebration and tension

Harsdeep Pawar, carrying the flag of India, walks on a highline rigged some 250 feet in the air Monday in Mumbai during the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from Britain.
Our photos today mark the anniversary of one of the seismic events of the 20th century. This week marks 75 years since the creation of the modern states of India and Pakistan — the end of British colonial rule and the moment when these two South Asian nations won their independence.
In some ways, the anniversary isn’t cause for celebration. With independence came partition of the old British Raj, and with partition came religious strife, a refugee crisis and widespread violence. Three-quarters of a century later, India and Pakistan remain enemies, and each has its share of domestic problems. India is the world’s largest democracy but struggles to feed hundreds of millions of its people, and in recent years a resurgent Hindu nationalism has brought internal ethnic tensions. Pakistan’s economic woes, meanwhile, are greater than its big neighbor’s, and the last few months have been marked by inflation, deadly floods and political upheaval.
That said, there were large-scale celebrations across both countries, which together are home to roughly one-fifth of the world’s population. The photos capture the celebrations, along with some signs of the tensions. They also capture some memorable moments: Indian and Pakistani soldiers in an “exchange of sweets” at a border post, and a tightrope walker making a statement of his own, celebrating high-wire style.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and businesses for a three-day campaign “of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart.” In an 80-minute address from New Delhi’s 17th-century Red Fort, Modi pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter century. His counterpart in Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, had a similar message for his people. If Pakistan can become a nuclear power, he said, it can become an economic power as well — “but we have to strive day and night.”