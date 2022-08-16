World in photos: India and Pakistan mark 75 years of independence with celebration and tension

Our photos today mark the anniversary of one of the seismic events of the 20th century. This week marks 75 years since the creation of the modern states of India and Pakistan — the end of British colonial rule and the moment when these two South Asian nations won their independence.

In some ways, the anniversary isn’t cause for celebration. With independence came partition of the old British Raj, and with partition came religious strife, a refugee crisis and widespread violence. Three-quarters of a century later, India and Pakistan remain enemies, and each has its share of domestic problems. India is the world’s largest democracy but struggles to feed hundreds of millions of its people, and in recent years a resurgent Hindu nationalism has brought internal ethnic tensions. Pakistan’s economic woes, meanwhile, are greater than its big neighbor’s, and the last few months have been marked by inflation, deadly floods and political upheaval.

That said, there were large-scale celebrations across both countries, which together are home to roughly one-fifth of the world’s population. The photos capture the celebrations, along with some signs of the tensions. They also capture some memorable moments: Indian and Pakistani soldiers in an “exchange of sweets” at a border post, and a tightrope walker making a statement of his own, celebrating high-wire style.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and businesses for a three-day campaign “of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart.” In an 80-minute address from New Delhi’s 17th-century Red Fort, Modi pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter century. His counterpart in Pakistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, had a similar message for his people. If Pakistan can become a nuclear power, he said, it can become an economic power as well — “but we have to strive day and night.”

Members of the Muslim community hold a rally Monday in Mumbai as part of India's celebrations of the 75th anniversary of its independence. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

People of many communities participate Monday in a parade that began near the Veer Kotwal Udyan station in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhorted citizens to hoist the national flag. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Harsdeep Pawar of Team Slackistan carries the flag Monday while walking on a tightrope approximately 250 feet in the air in the Powai neighborhood of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Police personnel stand at attention Monday during a flag-hoisting ceremony in the Belapur district in Navi Mumbai. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A man with his beard dyed in the colors of the Indian national flag showed off his patriotic style Monday in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A huge crowd gathers to celebrate Monday at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Indian Border Security Force members step high Monday during an 'exchange of sweets' with their Pakistani counterparts at a border post in Amritsar, India. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force members take part in the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony Sunday at the Wagah border post. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Indian Border Security Force commandant Jasbir Singh, center-left, and Pakistan's Rangers wing commander Aamir, center-right, exchange sweets in a ceremony Monday in Amritsar, India. (Hindustan Times/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Pakistani Rangers stand prior to the start of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony Sunday at the Wagah border post, about 22 miles from Lahore, Pakistan. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistani Kashmiri activists burn an Indian flag Monday in a demonstration outside the Indian embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan. (FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistani students wave national flags Sunday during a ceremony in Karachi to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. (Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

The flag of Pakistan is held high Sunday during the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at the Pakistan-India border post of Wagah. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan and the leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally Saturday in Lahore. (ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)