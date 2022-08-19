World in Photos: Fears of catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The warnings came from all sides. On Thursday, Ukrainians and Russians both were warning that the other planned either to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility or — in a much-repeated claim from the Ukrainian side — that Russian forces planned to cut power to the site. Ukrainian workers at the plant said they had been told to remain at home Friday, and a Ukrainian official warned that Russia was “trying to induce a nuclear disaster” by threatening a power cut.
Ukrainians and outside experts alike said that could cause a catastrophe on par with the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Thursday, said, “any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.” And there was this plea from a Telegram post put out by Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhzhia plant: “Think about the future of our Earth, about the future of our and your children.”
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is Europe’s largest and sits roughly 300 miles from the site of the Chernobyl disaster. The facility was seized by Russian troops in the early days of the war, and in recent weeks the Russians have used it as a base for heavy shelling of Ukrainian targets. As Grid’s Science Reporter Dan Vergano reported earlier this month, the “appropriation of the Zaporizhzhia plant — where at least two still-working reactors require careful maintenance to safely operate — to use as a shielded artillery park is a dangerous new low in nuclear brinkmanship.”
As of this writing, the nightmare scenario has yet to unfold. But the shelling has continued, Ukrainian workers say they are “terrified,” and a plan to bring inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency is stalled due to Kremlin refusals.
Friday’s photos show emergency safety drills near the plant; the aftermath of Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region; and, in one image, a veteran of the battle to contain the fallout at Chernobyl, nearly four decades ago, shares his story.