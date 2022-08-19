World in Photos: Fears of catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The warnings came from all sides. On Thursday, Ukrainians and Russians both were warning that the other planned either to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility or — in a much-repeated claim from the Ukrainian side — that Russian forces planned to cut power to the site. Ukrainian workers at the plant said they had been told to remain at home Friday, and a Ukrainian official warned that Russia was “trying to induce a nuclear disaster” by threatening a power cut.

Ukrainians and outside experts alike said that could cause a catastrophe on par with the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Thursday, said, “any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.” And there was this plea from a Telegram post put out by Ukrainian workers at the Zaporizhzhia plant: “Think about the future of our Earth, about the future of our and your children.”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is Europe’s largest and sits roughly 300 miles from the site of the Chernobyl disaster. The facility was seized by Russian troops in the early days of the war, and in recent weeks the Russians have used it as a base for heavy shelling of Ukrainian targets. As Grid’s Science Reporter Dan Vergano reported earlier this month, the “appropriation of the Zaporizhzhia plant — where at least two still-working reactors require careful maintenance to safely operate — to use as a shielded artillery park is a dangerous new low in nuclear brinkmanship.”

As of this writing, the nightmare scenario has yet to unfold. But the shelling has continued, Ukrainian workers say they are “terrified,” and a plan to bring inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency is stalled due to Kremlin refusals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s photos show emergency safety drills near the plant; the aftermath of Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region; and, in one image, a veteran of the battle to contain the fallout at Chernobyl, nearly four decades ago, shares his story.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can be seen through fog as the Russian military presence there continues, on Aug. 11 in Zaporizhzia, Ukraine. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency)

Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers attend an exercise in case of a possible nuclear incident at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers care for a patient during a practice exercise in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

An Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer wears protective equipment during an exercise in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuer is sprayed down during an exercise in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers check their protective suits during an exercise in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

People receive boxes of food relief at a humanitarian aid distribution point in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. (Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A rescue worker uses a handheld radiation detection and an identification machine in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. (Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian mother and child ride a bike in front of destroyed car after shelling by Russian forces in Orikhiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 12. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A school stands in ruins after being hit by Russian forces in Orikhiv on Aug. 12. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A bus filled with people returning to their homes drives into Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. (Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Former Chernobyl "liquidator" Vasyl Davydov, left, and his wife talk in their garden, across the river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on Aug. 13 in Vyschetarasivka, Ukraine. (BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Davydov shows photographs from his life on Aug. 13 in Vyschetarasivka. (BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)



