World in Photos: In Ukraine, a day to celebrate

Wednesday is an important date for Ukrainians — for two reasons: It marks six months since the Russian invasion of their country; it also happens to be Independence Day, a national holiday that celebrates Ukraine’s independence from the former Soviet Union.

These photos show some of the ways the country has already begun to celebrate Independence Day. Most notably, an exhibition of captured Russian tanks and other armored vehicles is on display in one of the major thoroughfares of Kyiv. We see children playing atop the tanks; residents of Kyiv posing in front of the damaged Russian armor; and one man who has managed to find a perch on the end of a tank turret. The country’s flag makes frequent appearances: A child drapes herself in the Ukrainian blue and yellow; Ukrainian servicemen raise the flag at Odessa; and outside Ukraine, one of many commemorations held in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This one was held in the Polish city of Kraków.

There have been warnings from the Ukrainian government and Western intelligence services that Russia may be planning some particularly violent attacks in Ukraine on the day itself; for that reason, Ukrainian officials have called off public celebrations. As these photos make clear, many have already found ways to celebrate.

Girls take a picture in front of a destroyed Russian tank during an exhibition on Khreshchatyk Street in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A boy poses for a photograph on top of a burnt-out Russian tank displayed in the downtown area of Kyiv on Monday. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Boys play on seized Russian military equipment in Kyiv on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainians gather at Khreshchatyk Street to see seized Russian military equipment the day before the Independence Day celebration in Kyiv on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Crowds fill the streets to celebrate Independence Day in Kyiv on Sunday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man hangs from a destroyed Russian tank in the center of Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A man sits on the barrel of a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv on Sunday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An anti-tank obstacle defense at Independence Square in the center of Kyiv on Monday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An inscription is shown on a destroyed Russian military vehicle exhibited in Kyiv on Aug. 20. (MYKHALCHUK SERHII/Global Images Ukraine via Getty )

A girl wearing a Ukrainian flag stands on a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv on Aug. 20. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian servicemen attend a ceremony to celebrate Ukraine's National Flag Day in Odesa, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)