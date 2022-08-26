Extreme climate change impact in China and Pakistan: World in photos

World In Photos: Climate change brings extreme flooding to Pakistan and drought to China at the same time

FIDA HUSSAIN/Getty Images

It’s hard sometimes to fathom how the planet can punish people in neighboring states, or countries, in such utterly different ways. Sometimes a drought can be followed soon after by flooding — across the same geography. Grid’s Dave Levitan and Lili Pike reported on the phenomenon this week: “In what may seem like a paradox, these very different weather extremes are being juiced by the changing climate. … Hotter and drier, and then very suddenly much wetter — a climate change double-whammy that will arrive more and more often, bringing potential calamity with it.”

These photos offer a global example of that “double-whammy” from a pair of Asian nations: colossal, deadly floods in Pakistan — and a dangerous absence of water in China.

First, snapshots from the epic drought: an aerial view of the mighty but precariously depleted Yangtze River; a patch of the Jialing River, which this week looked more like a desert with a few puddles here and there; water deliveries to residents in Hunan Province; and a much-needed spray of water for a Jiangsu Province garlic field. And perhaps most memorable: a bizarre (to us at least) effort at rainmaking in Guizhou Province.

Then, some 2,000 miles to the west, nothing but water. Far too much of it. Monsoon rains have brought floods to parts of Pakistan that have killed more than 900 people and driven more than 180,000 others from their homes. The government said this week that more than 4 million people have been affected by the floods, in one way or another.

In the photos from Pakistan, tent villages for those uprooted by the high waters; a badly damaged mosque in Sindh Province; a flooded patch of the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan; and in a remarkable feat of crisis-induced ingenuity, a man turns a satellite dish into a makeshift raft and uses it to bring children to safety.

May rain come to China — and dry weather to Pakistan — before long.

WUHAN, CHINA - AUGUST 25:（CHINA OUT) A man seen fishing in the dry Fu River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, seen on August 25, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Since July the continuous high temperature has caused the most severe meteorological drought in the Yangtze River Basin since 1961. According to local weather forecasts there will be rain over the weekend, which may ease the drought.

A man fishes in the dry Fu River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, on Thursday in Wuhan, China. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

CHONGQING, CHINA - AUGUST 23: The Jialing River bed is exposed due to drought on August 23, 2022 in Chongqing, China.

The Jialing River bed is exposed due to drought on Tuesday in Chongqing, China. (Zhou Yi/China News Service via Getty Images)

Firefighters deliver water to residents due to a shortage amid heatwave conditions in Loudi, China, on Wednesday. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

A man cycles through a puddle beside the Fu River on Thursday in Wuhan. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

WEINING, CHINA - AUGUST 24, 2022 - Citizens use rocket anti-aircraft guns to make artificial rain in Weining autonomous county, Guizhou Province, China, Aug 24, 2022. Artificial rain enhancement and hail suppression operation is a service organized and carried out by the meteorological department, through which the ecological environment can be improved, water resources in the air can be fully exploited, water shortage can be alleviated, rainfall can be increased, the capacity of reservoirs can be increased, drought conditions can be alleviated or relieved, and the level of forest fire risk can be reduced. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Citizens use rocket anti-aircraft guns to make artificial rain in Weining, China, on Wednesday. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

LIANYUNGANG, CHINA - AUGUST 26, 2022 - Villagers water garlic plants to fight drought in a field in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu province, Aug 26, 2022. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Villagers water garlic plants to fight drought in a field in Lianyungang, China, on Friday. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a section of the Yangtze River in Chaisang District of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Due to continuous high temperature and less rainfall, the water level of Yangtze River in some parts of Jiujiang City has fallen significantly. Jiangxi Province on Wednesday raised its drought emergency response from Level IV to Level III starting from 10 a.m. as the drought continues. (Photo by Zhou Mi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A section of the Yangtze River bed is exposed due to drought in Jiujiang City, China, on Wednesday. (Zhou Mi/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

A man and an older child use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, on Friday. (FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan and Pakistan nationals walk through a muddy fenced corridor after heavy monsoon rainfalls at a Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, on Friday. (ABDUL BASIT/AFP via Getty Images)

Motorists ride past temporary tents set up for displaced people who fled their flood-hit homes following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sukkur, Pakistan, on Friday. (ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Stranded people wade through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfall in Nawabshah, Pakistan, on Thursday. (ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A cleric stands inside a mosque damaged by heavy monsoon rainfalls on the outskirts of Sukkur on Friday. (ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TANDO ALLAHAYAR, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 26: Pakistani flood victims are seen at safer place following flash flood at Tando Allahayar town in southern Sindh province, Pakistan on August 26, 2022 Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe on large scale" as Pakistan has called for international assistance and help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 900 people since June.

Pakistani flood victims arrive at a safer place following a flash flood in Tando Allahayar, Pakistan, on Friday. (Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Young flood victims sit on higher ground following a flood in Tando Allahayar on Friday.

Young flood victims sit on higher ground following a flood in Tando Allahayar on Friday. (Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

