World in Photos: Deadly protests in Iraq — in Baghdad’s ‘Green Zone’ and beyond

Nearly two decades after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, a man who tormented the American occupation has set off a wave of unrest. The Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr — long known for advocating violent resistance against the U.S. — sparked the protests with something more tame: a political resignation.
On Monday, al-Sadr said he planned to withdraw from political life, following his powerful party’s nearly yearlong struggle to form a new government. Those talks had failed, and Iraq has been without a new government since the October 2021 elections.
Within hours of al-Sadr’s announcement, his followers took to the streets. Many of them were armed, and they were soon clashing with Iraqi security forces and rival militias. By day’s end Monday, at least 23 people had been killed. Nearly 400 were injured. It’s the most serious bout of violence in Baghdad in years.
As these photos show, the protests spread to other parts of Iraq — including Nasiriyah, just south of the capital, and Basra, the country’s second-largest city.
On Tuesday, an apparently chastened al-Sadr met the media in the Shia holy city of Najaf, where he apologized to the nation and ordered his supporters to withdraw from the so-called Green Zone — long the domain of the American occupying forces, and before that home to one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces. Today, the Green Zone houses several foreign embassies and government buildings.
“This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character,” al-Sadr said. “The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden.”
Al-Sadr remains a hugely influential figure in Iraq with millions of followers, hundreds of whom had camped outside the parliament building in Baghdad over the past few months to protest the political paralysis. On Monday, his supporters could be seen in the swimming pool of Saddam’s old palace. For years, al-Sadr was a longtime ally of Iran; more recently, he has refashioned himself as a fighter against Iranian and U.S. influence over the country. This week’s fighting pitted armed groups loyal to al-Sadr against Iran-backed militia and the country’s own security forces.
In response to the violence, the army imposed a curfew across Baghdad. Iran closed its borders with Iraq. And the United Nations warned that the political strife was threatening the survival of the state.
It’s not clear at this writing whether this spasm of violence will end — just because the man in the middle has asked his supporters to stand down.