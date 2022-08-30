World in Photos: Deadly protests in Iraq — in Baghdad’s ‘Green Zone’ and beyond

Nearly two decades after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, a man who tormented the American occupation has set off a wave of unrest. The Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr — long known for advocating violent resistance against the U.S. — sparked the protests with something more tame: a political resignation.

On Monday, al-Sadr said he planned to withdraw from political life, following his powerful party’s nearly yearlong struggle to form a new government. Those talks had failed, and Iraq has been without a new government since the October 2021 elections.

Within hours of al-Sadr’s announcement, his followers took to the streets. Many of them were armed, and they were soon clashing with Iraqi security forces and rival militias. By day’s end Monday, at least 23 people had been killed. Nearly 400 were injured. It’s the most serious bout of violence in Baghdad in years.

As these photos show, the protests spread to other parts of Iraq — including Nasiriyah, just south of the capital, and Basra, the country’s second-largest city.

On Tuesday, an apparently chastened al-Sadr met the media in the Shia holy city of Najaf, where he apologized to the nation and ordered his supporters to withdraw from the so-called Green Zone — long the domain of the American occupying forces, and before that home to one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces. Today, the Green Zone houses several foreign embassies and government buildings.

“This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character,” al-Sadr said. “The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden.”

Al-Sadr remains a hugely influential figure in Iraq with millions of followers, hundreds of whom had camped outside the parliament building in Baghdad over the past few months to protest the political paralysis. On Monday, his supporters could be seen in the swimming pool of Saddam’s old palace. For years, al-Sadr was a longtime ally of Iran; more recently, he has refashioned himself as a fighter against Iranian and U.S. influence over the country. This week’s fighting pitted armed groups loyal to al-Sadr against Iran-backed militia and the country’s own security forces.

In response to the violence, the army imposed a curfew across Baghdad. Iran closed its borders with Iraq. And the United Nations warned that the political strife was threatening the survival of the state.

It’s not clear at this writing whether this spasm of violence will end — just because the man in the middle has asked his supporters to stand down.

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr raise a portrait of his father, the late Grand Ayatollah Mohammed Sadeq al-Sadr, as they gather in Nasiriyah, Iraq, on Monday. (ASAAD NIAZI/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr drag a trash bin to use as cover during protests in Baghdad on Monday. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Al-Sadr supporters ride in a truck on a road blocked with burning tires in Basra, Iraq, on Monday. (HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Armed members of Saraya al-Salam, the military wing affiliated with al-Sadr, take aim during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr walk on U.S. and Israel flags, on a road blocked with burning tires, during a demonstration in Basra on Monday. (HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of Saraya al-Salam carry a portrait of the cleric during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

A member of Saraya al-Salam leads a mass funeral for supporters of al-Sadr who were killed during clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone, at a cemetery in Najaf, Iraq, on Tuesday. (QASSEM AL-KAABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi mourners attend a mass funeral for supporters of Shiite leader al-Sadr at a cemetery in Najaf on Tuesday. (ALI NAJAFI/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr storm the Republican Palace in Baghdad on Monday. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Al-Sadr holds a news conference in Najaf on Tuesday. (Karar Essa/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Al-Sadr called on his loyalists to end their demonstration during a news conference in Najaf on Tuesday. (Karar Essa/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr enter the government palace during a protest in Baghdad on Monday. (Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr storm the Presidential Palace in Baghdad on Monday. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Supporters of al-Sadr continue to wait near the parliament building in Baghdad on Monday. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)