World in Photos: In Chile, the ‘no’ vote wins

Our photos in this collection are from a nation that has been working for nearly three years to rewrite its constitution — and which now must start the work again.

Emotions are running high across Chile after voters resoundingly rejected a new constitution that would have replaced the document drawn up during a military dictatorship more than four decades ago.

Chile’s newly minted President Gabriel Boric supported the changes, and polls had suggested a tight vote for the new version, which included a range of progressive measures. The redrafted constitution would have declared Chile a “plurinational” state — a recognition of its Indigenous populations; there would have been changes made to several of the country’s political institutions; it would have enshrined environmental protections including a “right to water,” established a constitutional right to abortion and mandated that women hold at least 50 percent of positions in all official institutions.

But the new document was defeated handily — more than 6 in 10 voters said no. Post-referendum analysis wavered from suggesting voters found the changes too radical, too divisive or that Boric had failed to lead an inclusive process. Others said misinformation about the new constitution — which tagged the reforms as “communist,” among other labels — had driven many to vote no.

The photos show the drama and emotion of the last few days: long lines of voters in the coastal city Valparaíso (voting on the referendum was mandatory); elation among the “rechazo” camp — those who voted to reject; dejection from yes voters in several corners of the capital, Santiago — including protests at the Plaza Italia and a solemn group in another part of the city where those who voted yes held placards with a simple question: “Y Ahora Que?” Meaning, “And now what?”

Protests had been the seed of the initial movement to reform Chile’s constitution, resulting in a 2020 vote in which nearly 80 percent of Chilean voters agreed that reforms were needed for the constitution written in 1980 during the dictatorship of President Augusto Pinochet. And Boric rode to his own election victory on the strength of support from liberal voters.

In a back-to-the-drawing-board address to the nation, Boric (seen in the photos as well) tried to answer the “Now what?” question. He said he would work with his political opponents to come up with a “new constitutional process.”

“We have to listen to the voice of the people,” Boric said. “I will put all efforts into building a new constitutional itinerary together with Congress and the civil society … that learns from the process.” Several of his opponents have pledged to do the same.

Protesters who supported the new constitution draft hold a placard reading "And Now What?" during a demonstration in demand of a new constitutional process at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

People supporting the new constitution draft react after knowing the official results of the referendum vote, at Plaza Italia in Santiago on Sunday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

People who supported the new constitution draft block a street as they demonstrate at Plaza Italia in Santiago on Monday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester who supported the new constitution draft holds a placard reading "Wake Up Chile" during a demonstration in Santiago on Monday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

A child observes a barricade in Plaza de la Dignidad in Santiago on Sunday. (Claudio Abarca Sandoval/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Riot police spray water to disperse people during a demonstration at Plaza Italia in Santiago on Monday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric delivers a speech after Chileans emphatically rejected a proposed new constitution in a referendum, in Santiago on Sunday. (Chilean Presidency Press Office /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People rejecting the new constitution draft celebrate after learning the results of the partial vote of the referendum, in Santiago on Sunday. (MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

People who rejected the new constitution draft protest against the Boric government in front of La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago on Monday. (JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of the "rejection" option celebrate after learning the results of the referendum in Santiago on Sunday. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People rejecting the new constitution draft wave flags and celebrate after learning the results of the partial vote of the referendum, in Santiago on Sunday. (MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chileans vote at the National Stadium of Chile to approve or reject the new constitution project in Santiago on Sunday. (Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People wait in line to cast their votes for the constitution referendum at a polling station in Valparaíso, Chile, on Sunday. (Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)