World in Photos: The world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

It’s not just the people of Great Britain who have been expressing their grief and paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Yes, there have been crowds of mourners at Buckingham Palace and at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen spent her last days, and people are laying flowers at many points in between. But this curation of images really is an edition that fits the moniker of “world in photos,” in that it shows the global scope of the tributes.
A day after the queen’s death, such expressions took many different forms, in many different parts of the world. So there are photos here from London and Balmoral, but also flags flying at half-staff in Kuwait City and at NATO headquarters in Brussels; floral tributes in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and outside the British Embassy in Moscow; the installation of a portrait in the queen’s honor at the national art gallery in Zimbabwe; a special display image projected onto the famed sails of the Sydney Opera House in Australia; and more.
As Grid has reported, there are questions — in Great Britain and beyond — about the future of the British monarchy, in terms of its relevance and meaning after the queen’s long reign. But for the moment, there is what amounts to a national and global display of affection and gratitude. These photos represent only a few examples.