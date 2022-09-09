World in Photos: The world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

It’s not just the people of Great Britain who have been expressing their grief and paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Yes, there have been crowds of mourners at Buckingham Palace and at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen spent her last days, and people are laying flowers at many points in between. But this curation of images really is an edition that fits the moniker of “world in photos,” in that it shows the global scope of the tributes.

A day after the queen’s death, such expressions took many different forms, in many different parts of the world. So there are photos here from London and Balmoral, but also flags flying at half-staff in Kuwait City and at NATO headquarters in Brussels; floral tributes in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and outside the British Embassy in Moscow; the installation of a portrait in the queen’s honor at the national art gallery in Zimbabwe; a special display image projected onto the famed sails of the Sydney Opera House in Australia; and more.

As Grid has reported, there are questions — in Great Britain and beyond — about the future of the British monarchy, in terms of its relevance and meaning after the queen’s long reign. But for the moment, there is what amounts to a national and global display of affection and gratitude. These photos represent only a few examples.

People lay flowers and tributes outside of Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. (PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourners lay flowers outside Balmoral Castle on Friday in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday. (Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 96-gun salute at 1 p.m. in tribute to the late queen at Tower Bridge on Friday in London. (Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

Flags are flown at half-staff as a tribute to the queen at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Members of the public gather on the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

An image the queen is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Friday in Sydney. (James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, the Scottish and Ulster Gunners, fire a 96-gun salute at 1 p.m. in tribute to the queen at Edinburgh Castle on Friday in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

A screen shows that Formula 1 will observe a minute's silence in mourning of the queen ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy on Friday in Monza, Italy. (Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

A screen at Shibuya Crossing shows images of the queen in a news program on Friday in Tokyo. (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Workers mount a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at the National Art Gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday. (JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the public leave flowers at a mural of the queen on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Kuwaiti national flags fly at half-staff in Kuwait City on Friday. (YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman pays respect for Britain's late queen in front of flower bouquets outside the British Consulate General on Friday in Hong Kong. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)