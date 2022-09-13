World in Photos: What Ukraine’s lightning Kharkiv offensive looked like — up close

Almost no one saw it coming. If any Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia was expected, the southern area around Kherson was believed to be the likely target. But when considering a Kherson counteroffensive versus the possibility of a surprise move against the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the Ukrainians apparently chose both. And the results have been remarkable.

As Grid’s Joshua Keating reported Monday, “in a lightning offensive, the Ukrainian military has retaken an estimated 3,000 square kilometers of Russian-held territory in just six days, as well as a large number of Russian prisoners. … The rout, and the past week’s images of Russian units fleeing in disarray and civilians celebrating in recaptured towns, have stunned military experts, Kremlin supporters, and perhaps some Ukrainians themselves.”

These photos give a powerful sense of both the Ukrainian advance and the sudden and chaotic Russian retreat. Abandoned Russian munitions; hot meals for Ukrainian soldiers, served by grateful local residents; the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine lifted once more in areas that have been controlled by Russian forces for months; and much more.

As Keating and others have noted, the sudden battlefield changes by no means mean the Russians have lost or are necessarily on the ropes. But in terms of the war itself, which is now more than 200 days old, it is unquestionably a turning point.

A Russian soldier, taken prisoner, stays on a tank with Ukrainian soldiers after the city was recaptured from Russian forces on Sunday in Izyum, Ukraine. (Laurent Van der Stockt/Getty Images)

Women bring hot meals to soldiers of the Ukrainian army on Sunday in Izyum. (Laurent Van der Stockt/Getty Images)

A woman hands a meal to a Ukrainian soldier on Sunday in Izyum. (Laurent Van der Stockt/Getty Images)

A Russian tank is abandoned in vegetation in a village on the outskirts of Izyum on Sunday. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

A couple walks in front of a destroyed building in Izyum on Sunday. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

A column of Ukrainian army vehicles drives down a road near Izyum on Sunday. (Laurent Van der Stockt/Getty Images)

Children play in a park in Balakliya, Ukraine, on Sept. 10. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Munitions are left abandoned in a village on the outskirts of Izyum on Sunday. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wrecked tanks and debris are scattered on a road after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya on Sunday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Local residents carry out their belongings from a building partially destroyed by a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday. (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian flag waves after the Ukrainian army liberated the town of Balakliya on Sunday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian flag waves on a statue in Balakliya on Sunday. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)