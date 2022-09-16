More than a week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, questions have been raised about the relative popularity of her son King Charles III, the future of the monarchy in Great Britain and the disposition of the 14 other nations that remain “Commonwealth realms” — places where the queen, and now the king, still holds sovereignty.

But while those conversations — and in some cases, debates — continue, the world has been reminded all week long of the emotional attachment so many people in Britain felt for the queen herself. These photos give a sense of the outpouring: flowers and other tributes outside Windsor Castle, long lines of people waiting through the night near Waterloo Station to see the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, the wristbands people are given to confirm their place in the queues and patrol boats along the Thames; and mourners at London’s Southwark Park get a gentle warning — it’s going to be a 14-hour wait.

People have come to London from across the U.K. ahead of the queen’s funeral on Monday. If the road ahead for the monarchy seems like uncharted territory, it’s in large part because Elizabeth was on the throne for seven decades. For the vast majority of these people, waiting day and night to say a final farewell, she was the only monarch they have known.

Numerous people wait in a long line in the Victoria Tower Garden next to Parliament to say goodbye to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II laid out in Westminster Hall in London on Thursday. (Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A sign in Southwark Park informs members of the public that the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state is 14 hours or more in London on Friday. (James Manning - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Members of the public in the queue on the Queen's Walk by Tower Bridge in London on Friday. (Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

People put on the wristbands that indicate their place in line while waiting to pay their respects to the queen on Thursday in London. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

People queue by the London Eye as they wait to view the queen lying in state on Friday. (Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

People queue to see the queen lying in state, at Southwark Park in London on Friday. (James Manning - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

People queue inside Westminster Hall to see the queen's lying-in-state in London on Friday. (Lorena Sopena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman pays her respects at the coffin of the queen as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall in London on Thursday. (ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of the queen in London on Friday. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

People queue to visit Westminster Palace where the coffin of the queen is lying in state on Thursday in London. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People wait pay their respects to the queen inside Westminster Hall in London on Thursday. (ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

People outside Southwark Park ask people inside the park about how to enter after access was paused for the line to see the queen lying in state on Friday in London. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A police boat passes Westminster Palace in London on Thursday. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman tows a dog in a cart as well-wishers view floral tributes to the queen in Green Park in London on Thursday. (LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)