But while those conversations — and in some cases, debates — continue, the world has been reminded all week long of the emotional attachment so many people in Britain felt for the queen herself. These photos give a sense of the outpouring: flowers and other tributes outside Windsor Castle, long lines of people waiting through the night near Waterloo Station to see the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, the wristbands people are given to confirm their place in the queues and patrol boats along the Thames; and mourners at London’s Southwark Park get a gentle warning — it’s going to be a 14-hour wait.
People have come to London from across the U.K. ahead of the queen’s funeral on Monday. If the road ahead for the monarchy seems like uncharted territory, it’s in large part because Elizabeth was on the throne for seven decades. For the vast majority of these people, waiting day and night to say a final farewell, she was the only monarch they have known.