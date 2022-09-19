World in Photos: World leaders attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Monday’s funeral for Queen Elizabeth II attracted the attention of leaders from around the world, including that of President Joe Biden. Current and former U.K. prime ministers attended, as well as other royalty from around the world.

The funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey and included more than 2,000 guests, invited members of the British royal family and global dignitaries. Though the British monarchy holds more of a symbolic place as head of state than a practical function of the government, there’s a draw for global leaders to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who until her death at the age of 96 held the position as head of state in the U.K. through decades of monumental change, not only for the British Isles, but around the world. As Biden himself said before taking the trip to London, “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole.”

There are certainly a lot of questions to be answered still about what kind of place the monarchy will hold in the U.K. now that King Charles III has taken the throne, but the memorial for Britain’s longest-reigning queen was certainly a meaningful place for heads of their own states to stop by and pay their respects.

Guests leave Westminster Abbey after the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday. (FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

International heads of state and dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. (JAMES MANNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. (PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia walk ahead of Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. (FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mourners watch the state hearse of the queen as it drives along the Long Walk on Monday in Windsor, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew pets the royal corgis as they await the queen's coffin at St. George's Chapel on Monday in Windsor. (Peter Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

From left, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine prepare to depart the state funeral service for the queen at Westminster Abbey on Monday in London. (David Levene/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday in London. (Jack Hill/Getty Images)

The bearer party takes the queen's coffin from the state hearse into St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday. (RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The bearer party transfers the queen's coffin, draped in the royal standard, into the state hearse at Wellington Arch on Monday in London. (Daniel Leal/Getty Images)

The queen's coffin, draped in the royal standard with the imperial state crown and the sovereign's orb and scepter, is carried by the bearer party as the royal family looks on in London on Monday. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

The hearse transporting the queens' coffin drives near royal guards on Monday in Windsor. (Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images)