It’s been less than a week since Vladimir Putin made his bombshell announcement of a “partial mobilization” of Russians to enlist for the fight in Ukraine. But these five days have already sparked more unrest than Russia saw in the seven months prior, since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Today’s photos capture some of the fury — from Moscow to St. Petersburg to the southwestern city of Voronezh. There have also been protests in farther-flung regions of Russia — in Dagestan in particular, where more than 100 people were arrested in the regional capital Makhachkala, according to the monitor group OVD-Info, and where some people have charged the Kremlin with singling out ethnic minorities.
Dagestan is a largely Muslim region that has already seen a higher rate of casualties in Ukraine than any other. In one village Sunday, women protested against the call-up. “Why are you taking our children?” one of the women shouted. “Who was attacked? Russia was attacked? They didn’t come to us. It was us attacking Ukraine. Russia has attacked Ukraine! Stop the war!” If that seemed an astonishing statement, in a nation where protests have been few and brief since the war began, so perhaps was the swift response from Dagestan’s governor, Sergei Melikov. “Mistakes have been made,” Melikov acknowledged, in the implementation of Putin’s mobilization order.
Meanwhile, in the city of Ust-Ilimsk on Monday, in Russia’s Far East, a man who was furious over the mobilization shot the local recruitment officer.
Also here: photographs from Russia’s borders with Finland and Georgia – where some people have decided the best form of protest is to leave. Or at least try to leave. Russia’s border with Georgia has seen 18-mile-long queues of cars; and authorities in Finland said they planned to slow or shut down entry for Russians as lines there grew longer.
As Grid reported last week, Putin’s mobilization plan stunned many Russians who had absorbed a Kremlin narrative that the “special military operation” was going well, and that life could proceed in a normal fashion. The message: The nation was not at war. In an interview with Grid on Monday, Vera Krichevskaya, a co-founder of the independent Russian media company TV Rain, which was shut down earlier this year, said of the mobilization and Putin’s new message: “For many Russians, September 21 was the day on which they really learned what had happened on February 24.”