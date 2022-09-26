It’s been less than a week since Vladimir Putin made his bombshell announcement of a “partial mobilization” of Russians to enlist for the fight in Ukraine. But these five days have already sparked more unrest than Russia saw in the seven months prior, since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Today’s photos capture some of the fury — from Moscow to St. Petersburg to the southwestern city of Voronezh. There have also been protests in farther-flung regions of Russia — in Dagestan in particular, where more than 100 people were arrested in the regional capital Makhachkala, according to the monitor group OVD-Info, and where some people have charged the Kremlin with singling out ethnic minorities.

Dagestan is a largely Muslim region that has already seen a higher rate of casualties in Ukraine than any other. In one village Sunday, women protested against the call-up. “Why are you taking our children?” one of the women shouted. “Who was attacked? Russia was attacked? They didn’t come to us. It was us attacking Ukraine. Russia has attacked Ukraine! Stop the war!” If that seemed an astonishing statement, in a nation where protests have been few and brief since the war began, so perhaps was the swift response from Dagestan’s governor, Sergei Melikov. “Mistakes have been made,” Melikov acknowledged, in the implementation of Putin’s mobilization order.

Meanwhile, in the city of Ust-Ilimsk on Monday, in Russia’s Far East, a man who was furious over the mobilization shot the local recruitment officer.

Also here: photographs from Russia’s borders with Finland and Georgia – where some people have decided the best form of protest is to leave. Or at least try to leave. Russia’s border with Georgia has seen 18-mile-long queues of cars; and authorities in Finland said they planned to slow or shut down entry for Russians as lines there grew longer.

As Grid reported last week, Putin’s mobilization plan stunned many Russians who had absorbed a Kremlin narrative that the “special military operation” was going well, and that life could proceed in a normal fashion. The message: The nation was not at war. In an interview with Grid on Monday, Vera Krichevskaya, a co-founder of the independent Russian media company TV Rain, which was shut down earlier this year, said of the mobilization and Putin’s new message: “For many Russians, September 21 was the day on which they really learned what had happened on February 24.”

Police officers on Saturday detain demonstrators in Moscow during an unsanctioned rally hosted by the Vesna (Spring) Movement to protest the invasion of Ukraine and the 'partial mobilization' of Russians to aid in the fighting. (Contributor#8523328/Getty Images)

Police in Moscow detain a protester Sept. 21, the day that President Vladimir Putin announced that civilians would have to fight alongside the troops already in Ukraine. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian police officer with a Z on his helmet -- the tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine -- blocks a street in Saint Petersburg during a protest Saturday. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian police detain a man in Saint Petersburg on Saturday during a protest against President Vladimir Putin's change in the war policy. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Officers drag away a demonstrator in Moscow during protests of the Russian president's policy to bolster the military with civilians. (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

A line of police officers faces a line of demonstrators in Saint Petersburg on Sept. 21 after President Vladimir Putin announced his policy to add to the Russian military with civilians. (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators and police gather Sept. 21 under a statue of Vladimir Lenin in Voronezh, Russia. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Police on Saturday block a street in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to control a demonstration against the new policy to add to the military. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk past vehicles on the Russian side of the border Sunday toward the Nizhniy Lars customs checkpoint to enter Georgia. Russian authorities acknowledged a 'significant' number of cars trying to cross into Georgia a few days after Moscow announced partial mobilization of the general population to aid the military. (-/AFP via Getty Images)

Vehicles line up Sept. 22 to cross the border from Russia to Finland at the Nuijamaa checkpoint in Lappeenranta, Finland. Border authorities in Finland said they had seen more traffic from Russia after Vladimir Putin's announcement, but stressed that the influx was still at relatively low levels. (LAURI HEINO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

A Mongolian border guard checks vehicles arriving from Russia at the Altanbulag checkpoint Sunday. The borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia have seen a huge influx of Russian nationals. (BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/AFP via Getty Images)

Police in Voronezh, Russia, push demonstrators onto a bus last week. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

People arriving from Russia wait at the Mongolian border checkpoint of Altanbulag on Sunday. (BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators in Saint Petersburg, Russia, hug Sept. 21 as police, left, try to control a protest after President Vladimir Putin's announcement that day. (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)