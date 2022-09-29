World in Photos: How Hurricane Ian brought ‘historic’ chaos and damage from Cuba to Florida

The notion that a single photograph can carry the power of 1,000 words is an old and even clichéd idea. But it comes to mind when Mother Nature wreaks its havoc, as it has been doing since Wednesday in Florida – and before that in Cuba – in the form of Hurricane Ian. The storm landed at Category 4 strength on Florida’s southwest coast; it has caused what Gov. Ron DeSantis called “historic” damage, left millions without power, and millions worried about their next moves. And as we have come to learn, while those “category” levels refer to wind strength, it is often the case that the rain that follows can be just as damaging — or deadly. .

In these photos, views of the storm from a range of perspectives, beginning in Cuba, where Ian did its initial damage. In Fort Myers, Florida, an aerial view tells one story; a boat and a homeowner another; and one tree, one car and two people tell a third. Thursday morning revealed the devastation along one street in Punta Gorda, Florida; and a little north in Sarasota, photographers captured the moment when a huge tree fell, and another when a man raced for shelter.

There is more here, and of course Ian is nowhere near finished. As we write and lay out these images, the storm is moving to the northeast; its winds will blow and rains will pour for days to come. In the meantime, back to that adage about pictures and words, what follows with the images here is the equivalent of a 16,000-word story.

An old American car -- commonly found in Cuba -- passes through a flooded street in Havana on Thursday after the passage of Hurricane Ian. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk through a flooded street in Havana on Thursday. The island nation had been completely without power for more than 12 hours Wednesday. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

People observe the waves hitting the Malecon seawall in Havana on Thursday. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Tobacco farm owner Maritza Carpio cries next to her husband Ramon Martinez while looking at their destroyed tobacco house Wednesday in San Luis, Cuba. (ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

Boats are seen Thursday pushed against a causeway -- and even onto its lip -- after Hurricane Ian passed through Fort Myers in southwest Florida. The storm hit the city Wednesday afternoon. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway on Thursday as Hurricane Ian churns to the south. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

A palm tree sits atop a Nissan on Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida, a day after Hurricane Ian hit the area. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Stedi Scuderi of Fort Myers, Florida, looks over her apartment Thursday after it was flooded earlier by Hurricane Ian. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A woman gets help climbing from a muddy area Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday near Florida's southwestern Cayo Costa State Park in Lee County. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Brent Shaynore runs to take shelter from the wind and rain Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A tree is uprooted by strong winds Wednesday in Sarasota as Hurricane Ian churns nearby. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Fort Myers resident Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat Thursday that pushed against her apartment building around 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area Thursday in Fort Myers. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A woman with a youngster tries to control her umbrella while crossing a street Wednesday in Tampa. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A man walks through debris on a street Thursday in Punta Gorda, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Onlookers walk through Hillsborough Bay on Wednesday after the water had sharply receded before Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida. (Octavio Jones/The Washington Post via Getty Im)



