North Korea tests a missile that can reach U.S. territory [Photos]

A North Korean missile launch isn’t unusual — at least not lately; the reclusive nuclear-armed nation has conducted 23 weapons tests this year, a clear escalation that has worried policymakers from Seoul, South Korea, to Washington.

But the missile that was fired from Mupyong-ri, near North Korea’s border with China, just before 7:30 Tuesday morning was noteworthy for two reasons: Its path took it over Japan — the first time that has happened since 2017 — and the missile flew some 2,800 miles, by several accounts the longest trip any North Korean missile has made. The nearest U.S. territory — the Pacific island of Guam — lies some 2,100 miles from the North Korean capital. Some reports suggested the missile tested Tuesday may have been more powerful than the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile North Korea tested in 2017.

Photos of a missile launch are hard to come by; what we’ve done here is collect images that help tell the story: the billboards that brought the news to anxious residents of Tokyo; the subway in Sapporo, just one place where service (and life) were interrupted by the launch; the leaders of North Korea and Japan — Kim Jong Un and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; and images captured Tuesday from both sides of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea — a place that has remained frozen in time since the 1950s, when the Korean War ended with no formal armistice.

What are the North Koreans up to? Analysts have told Grid that the drills are a bid for global attention, at a time when the world’s focus has been elsewhere. Those same analysts believe the North may be preparing to test a nuclear device as well. Just last month, Kim Jong Un presented a new national doctrine in which he said North Korea would not give up its nuclear weapons as long as it felt threatened by the U.S. and South Korea. For their part, those two countries responded Tuesday with a joint air force bombing drill off the South Korean coast.

All of which reminded us of a deep dive our Special Contributor John McLaughlin undertook for Grid recently, on North Korea’s “nuclear nightmare” and various road maps for dealing with the issue.

“North Korea remains a seemingly unending, intractable and increasingly dangerous problem for the international community,” McLaughlin wrote, “which makes it all the more challenging, both for intelligence officers seeking to understand it and policymakers seeking to manage or eliminate the danger. We must use every lever we have to meet that challenge, as difficult as it is.”

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk past a subway bulletin board notifying passengers of a disruption to the timetable following a missile launch by North Korea, in Sapporo, Japan, on Tuesday. (STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the media look at a view of North Korea in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea on Tuesday. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

United Nations Command soldiers, right, and a South Korean soldier stand guard before North Korea's Panmon Hall and the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea, at Panmunjom on Tuesday. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

A North Korean uses binoculars to look at the South side in Panmunjom on Tuesday. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk past a public television screen displaying file footage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a broadcast about an early morning North Korean missile launch, in Tokyo on Tuesday. (RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

A North Korean national flag in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong is seen from a South Korea's observation post inside the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday in Panmunjom. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters about a North Korean missile launch, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. (STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Pedestrians walk under a large video screen showing images of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a news update in Tokyo on Tuesday. (RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes the test-fire of a new tactical guided weapon in North Korea on April 17. (STR/KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)