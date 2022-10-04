North Korea tests a missile that can reach U.S. territory [Photos]

A North Korean missile launch isn’t unusual — at least not lately; the reclusive nuclear-armed nation has conducted 23 weapons tests this year, a clear escalation that has worried policymakers from Seoul, South Korea, to Washington.
But the missile that was fired from Mupyong-ri, near North Korea’s border with China, just before 7:30 Tuesday morning was noteworthy for two reasons: Its path took it over Japan — the first time that has happened since 2017 — and the missile flew some 2,800 miles, by several accounts the longest trip any North Korean missile has made. The nearest U.S. territory — the Pacific island of Guam — lies some 2,100 miles from the North Korean capital. Some reports suggested the missile tested Tuesday may have been more powerful than the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile North Korea tested in 2017.
Photos of a missile launch are hard to come by; what we’ve done here is collect images that help tell the story: the billboards that brought the news to anxious residents of Tokyo; the subway in Sapporo, just one place where service (and life) were interrupted by the launch; the leaders of North Korea and Japan — Kim Jong Un and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida; and images captured Tuesday from both sides of the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea — a place that has remained frozen in time since the 1950s, when the Korean War ended with no formal armistice.
What are the North Koreans up to? Analysts have told Grid that the drills are a bid for global attention, at a time when the world’s focus has been elsewhere. Those same analysts believe the North may be preparing to test a nuclear device as well. Just last month, Kim Jong Un presented a new national doctrine in which he said North Korea would not give up its nuclear weapons as long as it felt threatened by the U.S. and South Korea. For their part, those two countries responded Tuesday with a joint air force bombing drill off the South Korean coast.
ADVERTISEMENT
All of which reminded us of a deep dive our Special Contributor John McLaughlin undertook for Grid recently, on North Korea’s “nuclear nightmare” and various road maps for dealing with the issue.
“North Korea remains a seemingly unending, intractable and increasingly dangerous problem for the international community,” McLaughlin wrote, “which makes it all the more challenging, both for intelligence officers seeking to understand it and policymakers seeking to manage or eliminate the danger. We must use every lever we have to meet that challenge, as difficult as it is.”