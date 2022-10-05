OPEC plans to cut oil production: What happens to U.S. gas prices?

The news: The nations of OPEC+, a collection of nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed to cut oil production sharply in the coming months. They say this is in response to falling oil prices, which have been declining for months.

The decision to cut production was made “in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks,” the organization said Wednesday in a statement.

The context: The OPEC cut comes at a time when much of the oil producing world, especially OPEC countries outside the core Middle Eastern nations, are struggling with production. While the cut in production is targeted at 2 million barrels per day, about 2 percent of the global oil production of 100 million barrels per day, actual production cuts may be lower, as several OPEC countries and other countries included in the arrangement have not been meeting their current production quotas. These countries make up almost half of world oil production, giving them direct influence over the global price of oil.

Economics : What the cut will mean

While the numbers sound bad, one useful thing to know is that OPEC hasn’t been hitting its production goals anyway.

“Due to underinvestment and internal problems, lots of OPEC states have not hit quotas,” Gregory Brew, an energy historian at Yale University, told Grid. “The million-barrel per day cut announced Wednesday, half of that is a ‘paper cut.’ About one million is just reduction in quotas for states failing to meet quotas.”

That means the bulk of the cut will likely come from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. According to OPEC, those three nations are expected to cut their production by 800 thousand barrels per day on their own. Russia, by contrast, had a quota of 11 million barrels per day, but is actually producing something closer to 10 million barrels per day. Its new quota of 10.5 million will require no real decrease in production. The cut, Brew said, “brings the OPEC level to the actual level. Russia won’t be cutting anything.”

But there’s no doubt there will be economic effects due to OPEC’s decision: The drop in production will likely lead to an increase in prices (or at least put a floor on their decline); and higher oil prices mean higher prices for petroleum products, namely gasoline and often spill over into the broader economy.

Gas prices in the United States are estimated to rise 15 to 30 cents a gallon as a result of the OPEC move, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. Gas prices are currently at a national average of $3.78 a gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration, up more than 13 cents in the past two weeks.

None of that concerns the OPEC member states, who are responding to fluctuations in global demand for oil.

“The quota cut agreement is material and sends a clear signal that Saudi Arabia and the group together are willing to stabilize and support oil markets,” said Shin Kim, head of oil supply and production analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

— Matthew Zeitlin

Politics : Will rising oil prices be this year’s “October surprise”?

Gas prices have been declining in recent months and accordingly consumers’ expectations of future inflation have been going down.

That could all change if gas prices suddenly shoot up again.

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday.

There’s political science research that indicates gas prices are linked closely with presidential approval and may have been driving the improved political standing of both President [Joe] Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Republicans, unsurprisingly, used the production cut to hammer at what they see as Biden’s failure to adequately support and encourage domestic oil production. “Total failure. OPEC is laughing at him,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) tweeted.

For his part, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told CNBC that OPEC’s cut was “a mistake” and called for a “wholesale reevaluation of the U.S.’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.”

— Matthew Zeitlin

Foreign policy : For American presidents, a difficult history

When President Biden traveled to Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, this summer, he was joining a long list of U.S. officials who have gone to Saudi Arabia to cajole its leaders to pump more oil. It may have been more controversial than most such visits — Biden wound up fist-bumping Mohammad bin Salman, the leader who he had said would “pay the price” for the murder of veteran journalist Jamal Khashoggi — but the aim was hardly new. The fact that Biden’s mission did nothing to keep the Saudis, or the other OPEC nations, from cutting production wasn’t new either.





Wednesday’s news from OPEC headquarters is only the latest in a long string of disappointments for American leaders who have tried to nudge the cartel to boost production. It has been a foreign policy challenge for American presidents almost since oil first gushed from the Saudi desert, and certainly since the OPEC cartel was born in 1960: How to use the levers of American power and diplomacy to influence OPEC’s behavior?

Every U.S. president since former president Richard Nixon has advocated for energy independence as a way to lessen OPEC’s control. Former president Jimmy Carter blamed OPEC for the energy crisis that landed on his watch, and used it to encourage Americans to reduce fuel consumption. Both former president George H.W. Bush and his son, former president George W. Bush, opted for quiet diplomacy to browbeat the Saudis; and when then-president Bill Clinton’s energy secretary, Bill Richardson, called the Saudi oil minister in the middle of a 2000 OPEC meeting asking for a production increase, that only infuriated several members of the cartel. As for former president Donald Trump, he was the bluntest of all (as he was with many things), threatening to break the OPEC “monopoly,” and demanding that the cartel reduce oil prices.

None of Biden’s predecessors had much luck.

The fact of the matter is that when it comes to setting production levels, the cartel operates much as governments do: It makes decisions based on self-interest. When prices dip, or when global demand dips (these two tend to happen in tandem), OPEC typically cuts production to boost prices. At the moment, with many parts of the developed world hovering on the cusp of recession, demand for oil is already dropping, and if a truly global recession looms — as many economists believe it does — then demand will drop further. Hence today’s decision: a cut in production, as a way of keeping prices high.

From a foreign policy perspective, none of this means that Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia was a waste. Although the Biden-bin Salman fist bump was awful from a human rights standpoint, many analysts of geopolitics and global economics said at the time that maintaining the close U.S.-Saudi relationship was important for a whole host of reasons. But if Biden and his foreign policy team really believed they could influence Saudi and OPEC behavior when it comes to the global oil supply, history should have taught them otherwise.

So Wednesday made it official: Biden has joined past occupants of the Oval Office, and a host of others who have bowed to the Saudi princes and come up empty. No one has cracked this particular code. Which is why the oil supply is one foreign policy conundrum that must ultimately have a domestic component — and the Biden administration knows this. The U.S. will need to wean itself off OPEC oil, whether by boosting U.S. production, buying more from non-OPEC nations or — in the long term — weaning the nation off oil completely. It’s an extreme version of the painful exercise that Europe is now going through as it races to break the chain of energy dependence on Russia. (The latest manifestation of the European energy mess happened to come just hours before the OPEC announcement, when the EU announced its price cap on purchases of Russian oil).

In the long term, the answer in Europe and the U.S. will be the same: The future of energy must be a green future. That’s the only hard and fast way to ensure that fruitless and often embarrassing asks of Saudi Arabia become a thing of the past.

— Tom Nagorski

