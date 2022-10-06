Mass shootings in Thailand are rare, but gun ownership isn’t

In a year that has seen a spate of mass gun violence in the United States, the latest horrific episode has come from the other side of the world.

A former policeman went on a gun and knife rampage at a child care facility in northeast Thailand on Thursday. Thai police said the man killed at least 37 people, most of them children, before killing his family and himself during the manhunt that followed.

It happened at midday, in the town of Utthai Sawan. At least 22 children were among the dead, at a place the killer used to drop his own son. A teacher who was eight months pregnant was among the dead. Police said the ex-officer had been fired in June because of drug use. The BBC reported that he had appeared in court earlier Thursday on charges related to the use and sale of methamphetamine. He came to the center armed with a shotgun, pistol and a knife.

Mass shootings are far rarer in Thailand than in the United States, but compared with other countries, rates of gun ownership in Thailand are relatively high. Fifteen of 100 people in Thailand own guns — still far lower than the U.S., where there are more guns in private hands than there are people (120 per 100) — but it’s a figure that’s much higher than Thailand’s neighbors and most other countries in the world. Thailand ranks in the top 25 percent of countries when it comes to private gun ownership; in Southeast Asia, no other country comes close.

The New York Times reported Thursday that gun laws are stricter in Thailand than in the U.S., but the country is home to a large regional traffic in guns, many of which are a byproduct of long-running battles with an ethnic Mala insurgency in the south. The Times sited a report by gunpolicy.org, which stated that “Thailand is seen as the region’s principal arms black market, followed by Cambodia and Vietnam.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.