New wave of political unrest and violence rocks Haiti: World in Photos

Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3.

RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

Haiti has been racked by horrible gang violence since mercenaries assassinated President Jovenel Moïse last year. But the violence and misery seem to have reached a new crescendo this week, prompting Prime Minister Ariel Henry to request international forces.

In the last year, gangs have disrupted shipments of fuel, food and international aid, and have seized control of major highways, as well as Haiti’s largest fuel terminal. Many of the poorest Haitians now go hungry. They also lack dependable access to clean drinking water, which the World Health Organization says is driving a new cholera outbreak. Well over a dozen people have already died from the disease.

Earlier this week, when U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres responded positively to the idea of another Haitian deployment, it sparked new rounds of violent protest. In spite of gang violence, cholera and widespread deprivation, Haitians have reason to fear international forces. In 2004, U.N. forces entered Haiti to quell unrest after an attempted coup against President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Those forces engaged in a bloody and violent crackdown, which included many documented cases of rape.

And so, for now, the violence and suffering continue, accompanied by fresh calls for the prime minister to resign.

A man wearing goggles and a mask stands with his arms up, appearing to lead a crowd of hundreds of protesters.

Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Protester holds a sign, smile and waves in the middle of a protest.

A man carries a sign reading "Ariel broke the country" during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester adds a large piece of wood to the tall flames in the middle of the street and sidewalk during the protest. Other demonstrators behind him watch.

A man adds wood to the fire burning in the streets as demonstrators protest to demand the resignation of the prime minister in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A police officer with a gun pushes a man in a line of protesters.

A police officer prevents protesters from entering a hotel that was just looted in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters and their barricades fill a sidewalk across the street from a gas station.

Smoke rises from the street during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man with his face covered stands in the middle of the street, while many protesters watch behind him.

Demonstrators stand in the street during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman carries a box on her head and walks through the protests.

Demonstrators set up empty bottles in the streets during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dozens of protesters walk on the sidewalks in a smoke-filled Port-au-Prince street.

Demonstrators protest against the Haitian prime minister in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester holding a long stick walks past a small fire in the street, while more people can be seen in the sidewalk behind him.

A mans walks past a burning barricade during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Three men carry a man clearly hurt during the protest in Port-au-Prince.

Men carry another man who was hurt during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man rides his bike as the streets are filled with hundreds of protesters. There is also a large truck taking even more demonstrators behind him.

Demonstrators march and drive down the street to protest the prime minister in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man pushes a cart full of bread past protesters and a small street fire.

A bread vendor pushes his cart past a burning barricade in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man hold his arms up in victory, a long stick in his hand, as a crowd of protesters are further behind him on the street.

A demonstrator holds a branch and gestures during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

