New wave of political unrest and violence rocks Haiti: World in Photos

Haiti has been racked by horrible gang violence since mercenaries assassinated President Jovenel Moïse last year. But the violence and misery seem to have reached a new crescendo this week, prompting Prime Minister Ariel Henry to request international forces.

In the last year, gangs have disrupted shipments of fuel, food and international aid, and have seized control of major highways, as well as Haiti’s largest fuel terminal. Many of the poorest Haitians now go hungry. They also lack dependable access to clean drinking water, which the World Health Organization says is driving a new cholera outbreak. Well over a dozen people have already died from the disease.

Earlier this week, when U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres responded positively to the idea of another Haitian deployment, it sparked new rounds of violent protest. In spite of gang violence, cholera and widespread deprivation, Haitians have reason to fear international forces. In 2004, U.N. forces entered Haiti to quell unrest after an attempted coup against President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Those forces engaged in a bloody and violent crackdown, which included many documented cases of rape.

And so, for now, the violence and suffering continue, accompanied by fresh calls for the prime minister to resign.

Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man carries a sign reading "Ariel broke the country" during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A police officer prevents protesters from entering a hotel that was just looted in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Men carry another man who was hurt during a protest in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 3. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

A bread vendor pushes his cart past a burning barricade in Port-au-Prince on Monday. (RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)